Monster Jam Roars into Intrust Bank Arena: Get Ready for the Thrill!

Mark your calendars, adrenaline junkies, because the Monster Jam, a heart-thumping event featuring 12,000-pound monster trucks, is set to storm the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas. The event, promising to showcase thrilling competitions of speed and skill, is slated for Saturday, February 24, with shows at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, February 25, at 1 p.m.

Up Close and Personal with Monsters

Adding to the excitement, Monster Jam will also host pit parties on both days from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a unique opportunity for attendees to get a closer look at the colossal trucks, interact with the daring drivers and their dedicated crews, and participate in various family-friendly activities. It's a chance to immerse oneself in the electrifying world of Monster Jam and witness the heart of the action up close.

Grab Your Tickets!

Tickets are required for anyone over the age of two. Prices start at $20 for the early show on Saturday and $15 for the evening show on Saturday and the Sunday show. But note, these tickets do not cover the pit parties. Tickets for the pit party are sold separately and must be purchased in addition to the Monster Jam ticket for the corresponding 1 p.m. show on the same day. Currently, 1351 tickets are listed for the event, with trucks set to hit the track at 7:00 pm on Saturday, February 24.

Unleash the Beast!

Monster Jam is not just a show, it's a wild ride that pushes the limits of possibility and showcases the sheer power of these mechanical beasts. So, gather your friends, family, and fellow thrill-seekers, and head to the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas, for a weekend of roaring engines, exhilarating stunts, and unforgettable memories!