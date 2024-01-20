Monmouth Basketball Triumphs Over Hampton as Xander Rice Scores 25 Points

In a thrilling display of collegiate basketball, Monmouth's graduate guard Xander Rice led the Hawks to an 85-77 victory against the Hampton Pirates, scoring an impressive 25 points. This game, held at the OceanFirst Bank Center, was a crucial win for Monmouth, helping them recover from three successive road losses against top Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) teams.

A Collective Effort

Monmouth's victory was not solely due to Rice's scoring prowess but was a collective effort of the entire team. Freshman players Abdi Bashir Jr. and Cornelius Robinson Jr. were instrumental in the win, hitting crucial three-pointers at key moments. Senior center Nikita Konstantynovskyi also made significant contributions, scoring 15 points and securing eight rebounds, while Jakari Spence added 11 points to the tally.

Hampton's Strong Contenders

Despite the loss, Hampton showcased strong performances from its players. Jordan Nesbitt was a standout with 17 points and 14 rebounds, matching the scoring of his teammate, Kyrese Mullen. These performances, however, could not overshadow the dominant display by Monmouth.

Looking Ahead

This victory highlights Monmouth's depth and potential as they prepare for upcoming challenges, including a match against first-place Drexel. With this win, Monmouth's record now stands at 10-9 overall and 3-3 in the CAA, leaving them with 12 games before the CAA Tournament. This game has undeniably boosted their morale and set the tone for their future performances.