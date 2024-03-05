Mone Knowles Joins Youngstown State, Eyes Horizon League 200m Title

Youngstown State University (YSU) has welcomed a new addition to its athletic roster, junior Mone Knowles, who is already setting high goals for the upcoming track season. Knowles, transferring from Detroit Mercy where she was a conference runner-up in the 200m last year, is now aiming for the top spot in the Horizon League championships.

From Detroit Mercy to Youngstown State

Knowles's journey to Youngstown State was inspired by the university's dominant performance in the Horizon League championships. After spending four years running for Detroit Mercy and steadily improving her standings — from third to second in the 200m — Knowles decided it was time for a change. Embracing the competitive spirit of YSU, she has set her sights on winning the 200m title, stating, "It's my time to get first."

Setting New Goals

With the Horizon League championships in view, Knowles is not just aiming for personal victory; she's looking to contribute to the Penguins' overall success. Her dedication and ambition are palpable as she prepares for the upcoming track season. Her transition to YSU is a strategic move, bolstered by the university's strong track and field program, which has consistently showcased talent and competitiveness at the Horizon League level.

A Rising Scholar Athlete

Knowles's recognition as a YSU Scholar Athlete underscores her achievements both on the track and in the classroom. Balancing academics and athletics, she exemplifies the qualities of determination, discipline, and excellence. Her story is not just about transferring schools; it's about pursuing excellence and setting new benchmarks for success.

As Mone Knowles gears up for the challenges ahead, her journey from Detroit Mercy to Youngstown State highlights the relentless pursuit of personal and athletic growth. Her ambition to clinch the 200m title at the Horizon League championships represents more than just a personal goal; it's a testament to the spirit of competition and the pursuit of excellence that defines collegiate athletics. As the track season approaches, all eyes will be on Knowles, a rising star in the Horizon League.