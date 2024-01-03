Mombasa Stadium Renovation: A Pledge to Complete by 2024 Amid Cautious Optimism

After years of stalled progress and unfulfilled promises, the Mombasa County Assembly has pledged to complete the renovation of Mombasa Stadium within 2024. This declaration comes at a time when the project has faced over a decade’s delay despite a hefty Sh1.2 billion allocation. However, the announcement has been met with cautious optimism by local football stakeholders who are urging the county to back words with action.

A Commitment to Change

County Assembly speaker Aharub Khatri is the driving force behind this renewed commitment. However, the football fraternity, tired of false starts and unfulfilled promises, is asking the county to demonstrate its dedication through tangible efforts. This call to action extends beyond the local level, with Mombasa Senator Mohamed Faki promising to seek additional funding through a Senate motion for a conditional grant to finish the stadium.

The Missed Opportunities

Senator Faki emphasized the missed opportunity for the county to host the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2027, due to the lack of a standard pitch. This has sparked a conversation about the potential benefits that such a global event could bring to the region, both in terms of tourism revenue and international recognition.

A Call for National Intervention

Gabriel Mghendi, a representative of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), has suggested that the county should allow the national government to take over the renovation to expedite the process. Notably, the Sports office, led by Ababu Namwamba, is well-equipped with necessary resources and willingness to complete the work. In the past, the Ministry of Sports offered to renovate the stadium, but the county leadership, then under former Governor Hassan Joho, declined the help.

Hope for Afcon 2027

Despite these setbacks, Mghendi believes it’s not too late for Mombasa to host some matches in Afcon 2027. He has also stressed the importance of the renovation for supporting local talent at the grassroots level. Sports Kenya, ready to assist, is now waiting on the current Mombasa County government’s cooperation to make this a reality.