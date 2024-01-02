Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros

Reflecting a prosperous year for Moldovan athletes in international competitions, the Ministry of Education and Research in Moldova has announced a substantial financial reward totaling 27 million Moldovan lei, approximately 1.35 million euros. This initiative, which recognizes and rewards the commendable performance of athletes and their coaches, is a testament to the country’s commitment to nurturing sports talent and promoting excellence in athletics.

Beneficiaries of the Financial Reward

Among the athletes lauded for their exceptional performance in the year 2023 are Maria Olarasu and Daniela Cociu, competitors in the realm of kayak-canoe, as well as their peer Serghei Tarnovschi. Armwrestling champion Daniel Procopciuc also features on the list of beneficiaries. The champions of women’s wrestling, Anastasia Nichita, Mariana Dragutan, and Irina Ringaci, are also recipients of this reward. Rounding out the group are Marin Robu, a weightlifting champion, Artiom Livadari, a muay thai competitor, and Cristi Constantinov, a hand-to-hand combatant.

Unprecedented Success in Sports

Moldova’s success in the global sports arena in 2023 was indeed remarkable, with the nation’s athletes securing an impressive total of 535 medals across various competitions. This count includes medals bagged at both Olympic and Paralympic events, demonstrating the breadth and depth of talent within the nation. The achievements spanned across multiple age groups, further emphasizing the country’s well-rounded athletic prowess.

Other Global Sports Developments in 2023

In line with Moldova’s commitment to sports, several other nations unveiled their sports policies in 2023. The Punjab government in India, for instance, outlined their commitment to developing sports infrastructure, increasing cash rewards for Olympic and international tournament winners, and implementing scholarship schemes. The Indian government allocated a budget of ₹250 crore for these initiatives. Similarly, the Union Budget 2023 allocated Rs 3397.32 Cr to the sports sector, with Khelo India receiving Rs 1045 Cr. This was in response to India’s record-breaking haul of 107 medals at the Asian Games, with athletics contributing to 20% of the total medals.