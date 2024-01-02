en English
Sports

Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Mojo Rawley and The Rock Hint at Possible WWE Returns in 2024

As the clock strikes midnight on a new year, the wrestling world is abuzz with anticipation and speculation. Two former WWE stars, Mojo Rawley and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, are at the center of this fervor, with both indicating potential returns to the ring in 2024.

Mojo Rawley’s Tease

Mojo Rawley, a former NXT standout known for his relentless energy and charismatic persona, was released from WWE in April 2021. Since his departure, he has ventured into acting roles and other enterprises, notably absent from in-ring competition. However, a recent tweet has sent waves of speculation across wrestling forums and social media platforms, hinting at his possible return to professional wrestling.

Rawley’s last match took place on the June 15th, 2020 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, where he was defeated by Chad Gable, then known as Shorty G. Fan reception to the prospect of Rawley’s return has been mixed, with some eager to see him back in action and others skeptical about his potential impact on the current wrestling landscape.

The Rock’s Surprise Return

Meanwhile, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, a living legend in the wrestling world and Hollywood, made a surprise appearance on the first Monday Night Raw of 2024. This marked his first WWE appearance since a brief stint on SmackDown in September, and his presence undoubtedly electrified the audience.

The Rock’s most recent WWE match was at WrestleMania 29 in 2013, where he was defeated by John Cena. His unexpected return to the Monday Night Raw stage has sparked speculation about a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

As the anticipation builds for WrestleMania 40 and the Elimination Chamber 2024 event, fans are left to speculate about potential match-ups and surprise returns. With the possible comebacks of Mojo Rawley and The Rock, 2024 promises to be an exciting year for wrestling fans around the world.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

