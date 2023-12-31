en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Democratic Republic of Congo

Moise Katumbi Barred from Football Match Amid Election Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:36 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:06 am EST
Moise Katumbi Barred from Football Match Amid Election Controversy

In a surprising twist of events, businessman and football team owner, Moise Katumbi, faced an unexpected hurdle as he was barred from traveling to witness his team, TP Mazembe, play against FC Lupopo.

The match was a highly anticipated derby, relocated from its original venue in Lubumbashi to Kalemie, sparked by fears of potential violence erupting between the fervent fans of the rival teams.

Unexpected Setback for Katumbi

Upon his arrival at Lubumbashi International Airport, Katumbi was informed that his private plane lacked the necessary clearance to land in Kalemie, effectively forcing him to miss the much-awaited match.

The decision to bar Katumbi’s travel seems to be influenced by concerns over potential unrest, an offshoot of the intense rivalry between TP Mazembe and FC Lupopo.

Katumbi’s Political Ambitions

Adding to the escalating tension, Katumbi, who is also a presidential candidate in the upcoming general election, has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the election process.

He has publicly expressed concerns over the fairness of the election, claiming the presence of irregularities that could potentially result in fraudulent outcomes. His main rival, Felix Tshekedi, was leading the polls with an overwhelming majority of over 70% at the time of Katumbi’s criticism.

Other Unrelated Issues in the Country

Aside from the election drama and football rivalry, the African nation struggles with other issues. Despite its abundant water resources, access to clean and safe water remains a challenge.

In a positive turn of events, fuel prices have been announced to decrease by Ewura, with the new rates becoming effective the following day.

The election results, eagerly anticipated across the world, are expected to be announced the upcoming Sunday. This billion-dollar election in Africa’s second-largest nation continues to be closely monitored globally, as the outcomes could have significant implications for the country’s future.

0
Democratic Republic of Congo Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Moise Katumbi Barred from Football Match Amidst Electoral Tension

By Salman Khan

DRC Election Results Coming December 31, Tshisekedi Expected to Prevail

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Football, Politics, and Unrest: Moise Katumbi's Unexpected Hurdle Amidst DRC Elections

By Salman Khan

Unpublished UN Report Uncovers Covert Deployment of Burundian Troops i ...
@Burundi · 19 hours
Unpublished UN Report Uncovers Covert Deployment of Burundian Troops i ...
heart comment 0
Congo’s Election Commission Vows to Meet Result Deadline Amid Controversy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Congo's Election Commission Vows to Meet Result Deadline Amid Controversy
DRC Elections: ‘Insignificant’ Irregularities Won’t Affect Outcome, says Electoral Commission President

By Ebenezer Mensah

DRC Elections: 'Insignificant' Irregularities Won't Affect Outcome, says Electoral Commission President
Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy

By Ebenezer Mensah

Democratic Progressive Party Gears Up for Leadership Convention: A Beacon of Democracy
Canadian Peacekeepers Strategize to Protect Congolese City from Insurgent Attacks

By Ebenezer Mensah

Canadian Peacekeepers Strategize to Protect Congolese City from Insurgent Attacks
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
2 mins
2023 in Retrospect: A Visual Chronicle by Getty Images
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
3 mins
Australian Family's New Year Ordeal: A Battle for Life and Repatriation
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
4 mins
UK PM Sunak Criticized for Handling Misogynistic Incident: A Reflection of Deep-rooted Political Misogyny
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
6 mins
India Progressing Swiftly, Highlights Nawab Qureshi in 'Mann Ki Baat' Special Broadcast
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
7 mins
Sam Nunn: Defying Odds, A Disability Football Coach Inspires Inclusion Through Sport
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
7 mins
Weill Cornell Medicine Researchers Uncover Cholesterol's Role in Colon Cancer Risk
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
10 mins
Cureus: A Medical Research Platform Driving Change and Innovation
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
10 mins
World Heart Report 2023 Reveals an Alarming Rise in Cardiovascular Disease
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
15 mins
Gandhi Family's Marmalade Making Moment: A Blend of Familial Camaraderie and Political Undercurrents
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
8 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
9 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events
10 hours
A Look Back at 2023: 10 Record-Breaking Global Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app