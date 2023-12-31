Moise Katumbi Barred from Football Match Amid Election Controversy

In a surprising twist of events, businessman and football team owner, Moise Katumbi, faced an unexpected hurdle as he was barred from traveling to witness his team, TP Mazembe, play against FC Lupopo.

The match was a highly anticipated derby, relocated from its original venue in Lubumbashi to Kalemie, sparked by fears of potential violence erupting between the fervent fans of the rival teams.

Unexpected Setback for Katumbi

Upon his arrival at Lubumbashi International Airport, Katumbi was informed that his private plane lacked the necessary clearance to land in Kalemie, effectively forcing him to miss the much-awaited match.

The decision to bar Katumbi’s travel seems to be influenced by concerns over potential unrest, an offshoot of the intense rivalry between TP Mazembe and FC Lupopo.

Katumbi’s Political Ambitions

Adding to the escalating tension, Katumbi, who is also a presidential candidate in the upcoming general election, has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the election process.

He has publicly expressed concerns over the fairness of the election, claiming the presence of irregularities that could potentially result in fraudulent outcomes. His main rival, Felix Tshekedi, was leading the polls with an overwhelming majority of over 70% at the time of Katumbi’s criticism.

Other Unrelated Issues in the Country

Aside from the election drama and football rivalry, the African nation struggles with other issues. Despite its abundant water resources, access to clean and safe water remains a challenge.

In a positive turn of events, fuel prices have been announced to decrease by Ewura, with the new rates becoming effective the following day.

The election results, eagerly anticipated across the world, are expected to be announced the upcoming Sunday. This billion-dollar election in Africa’s second-largest nation continues to be closely monitored globally, as the outcomes could have significant implications for the country’s future.