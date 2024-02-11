Mohun Bagan Super Giant: Thapa and Cummings Shine in Crucial Win

In a much-needed turn of events, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured their first win in four games, overcoming Hyderabad FC with a 2-0 victory. The Mariners' high-profile signings, Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings, finally delivered on the pitch, scoring one goal each and contributing to the team's crucial success.

A Midfielder's Moment of Brilliance

Anirudh Thapa, known for his defensive prowess and unyielding spirit, showcased a different side of his game. In the 12th minute, Thapa demonstrated impressive positional awareness to score from a corner kick, leaving Hyderabad's defense stunned. This goal not only marked his first of the ISL 2023-24 season but also ignited a newfound hope among the Mohun Bagan faithful.

Thapa's performance was a testament to his adaptability and determination. Despite not contributing any goals prior to this match, he has consistently played well in the defensive midfield, providing the team with much-needed stability and resilience.

The FIFA Veteran Rises to the Occasion

Jason Cummings, a FIFA World Cup veteran, has been under scrutiny for his lackluster performance this season. However, he silenced his critics in the match against Hyderabad FC, scoring a crucial goal just before half-time.

Cummings' goal was a result of a well-executed team effort. Manvir Singh squared up a pass, allowing Cummings to tap it in, cementing Mohun Bagan's lead. This goal marked Cummings' third in the ISL 2023-24, a significant contribution despite the initial expectations.

Climbing the Ranks

With this decisive victory, Mohun Bagan Super Giant moved up to fourth place in the ISL-X table, accumulating 23 points from 12 matches. This win not only boosted their rankings but also instilled a renewed sense of confidence within the team.

As the season progresses, Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look forward to more such performances from Thapa and Cummings, hoping they can continue to defy expectations and lead the team to greater heights.

Today's victory serves as a reminder that in the world of sports, reputations and past performances often take a backseat to the present. It's the here and now that truly matters, and Anirudh Thapa and Jason Cummings, with their timely goals, have proven just that.

With renewed vigor and determination, Mohun Bagan Super Giant marches on, buoyed by their recent success. As the Mariners continue their journey in the ISL 2023-24, one can only hope that Thapa and Cummings will continue to rise to the occasion, proving that they are indeed the powerhouses the team needs them to be.