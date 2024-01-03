Mohun Bagan Super Giant Appoints Antonio Habas as Interim Head Coach, Replacing Juan Ferrando

Mohun Bagan Super Giant, one of the pillars of Indian football, has announced a significant mid-season shift in their coaching staff. The former head coach, Juan Ferrando, who had been leading the team since December 2021, has been replaced by Antonio Habas, the team’s technical director, in an interim role. This change comes in the wake of a series of underwhelming performances by the team, leading to Ferrando’s departure.

Ferrando’s Tenure and Achievements

Ferrando’s tenure with Mohun Bagan was marked by notable triumphs and successes. Under his guidance, the team secured the coveted Indian Super League (ISL) title last season and made it to the AFC Cup inter-zonal semi-finals. Their winning streak didn’t end there as they clinched the victory in this season’s Durand Cup as well. However, the recent slump in the team’s performance unveiled a different side of the story. Their premature group stage exit from the AFC Cup and a slide to the fifth position in the ISL standings following three consecutive losses signaled the end of Ferrando’s journey with Mohun Bagan.

Habas Steps In

Antonio Habas, a well-known figure in the Indian football landscape, has been entrusted with the responsibility to steer the team out of its current predicament. Habas is no stranger to success, being the first coach to win two ISL titles and having previously managed ATK Mohun Bagan. His impressive track record, including leading ATK Mohun Bagan to the ISL final, lends a sense of optimism to his new role as the interim head coach.

Upcoming Challenges

Beginning from the much-awaited Kalinga Super Cup, Habas will face the uphill task of reversing the team’s fortunes. Mohun Bagan is set to compete against their traditional rivals, East Bengal, in a match scheduled for January 19. This encounter between the arch-rivals is eagerly anticipated by football enthusiasts, adding to the pressure on Habas and his team to deliver a strong performance.