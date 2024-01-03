Mohun Bagan Super Giant Announces Mid-Season Coaching Change

In a surprising turn of events, Mohun Bagan Super Giant (SG), the victorious team in the Indian Super League (ISL) and Durand Cup, has announced a mid-season change in leadership. The club has swapped its head coach Juan Ferrando with the Technical Director Antonio Lopez Habas. This change will be effective from the upcoming Kalinga Super Cup.

Successful Season Under Ferrando Ends on a Low Note

Despite leading Mohun Bagan SG to a triumphant season that included bagging the ISL trophy last season and the Durand Cup at the outset of the current season, Ferrando’s tenure has been marred by the team’s recent less-than-stellar performance in the ISL. The team claimed victory in only one of its last four matches, with a negative goal difference during this period.

Challenges in the AFC Cup

Adding to the disappointment, the team failed to make it past the group stage in the AFC Cup. They suffered defeats at the hands of Maziya from the Maldives and Bashundhara Kings from Bangladesh. However, the club expressed their gratitude towards Ferrando for his notable contributions and the milestones achieved during his stint.

ISL Coaching Carousel Continues

The coaching reshuffle at Mohun Bagan SG is a part of a broader trend within the ISL. Other clubs including Mumbai City FC, Bengaluru FC, and Jamshedpur FC have also instigated mid-season coaching changes. Mumbai City FC ushered in Petr Kratky to replace Des Buckingham, Bengaluru FC brought in Gerard Zaragoza following Simon Grayson’s exit, and Jamshedpur FC replaced Scott Cooper with Khalid Jamil.