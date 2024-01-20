Mohit Avasthi: Mumbai's Rising Cricket Star Shines Against Kerala

On a sun-kissed cricket field, Mumbai's fast bowler, Mohit Avasthi, aged 31, turned heads with an extraordinary performance against Kerala in a first-class cricket match. His career-best figure of seven wickets for 57 runs, not only thwarted Kerala's momentum but also reaffirmed his status as a rising star in the cricketing landscape.

Mohit Avasthi's Stunning Display

Avasthi's spellbinding bowling performance was a key factor that prevented Kerala from surpassing Mumbai's total in the first innings. Kerala, needing just 30 runs with five intact wickets to take the lead, found itself at the receiving end of Avasthi's skillful bowling. His strategic dismissal of the lower order allowed Mumbai to stay ahead, concluding the day at a comfortable 105 for no loss.

The Uphill Journey of Avasthi

Avasthi, who debuted in the first-class circuit merely two years ago, has had his share of trials and tribulations. He suffered a severe ACL injury in 2015, which could have derailed his career. Furthermore, the competitive environment within the Mumbai team posed its unique challenges. Yet, he remained undeterred, drawing strength from his family in tough times, and continued his journey in club cricket.

Avasthi's Aspirations and the Road Ahead

Avasthi's performance has been on an upward trajectory since the Covid-19 pandemic. His relentless determination and consistent performances have fueled his ambition to be selected for the India 'A' team. As the match between Mumbai and Kerala continues, with Mumbai's score standing at 251 & 105 for no loss against Kerala's 244 all out, eyes are on Avasthi, who has emerged as a strong contender in the game of cricket.