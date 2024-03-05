Mohammed Kudus: West Ham's Secret Weapon for Gameweek 27, Targets Burnley and Freiburg

At this crucial stage of the season, Dream Team managers are on the hunt for those special differential options that can set them apart in their Mini Leagues. Among the sea of popular choices, West Ham's winger Mohammed Kudus emerges as a potential game-changer with his low ownership and high impact potential. His recent performances and West Ham's upcoming fixtures make him a compelling pick for Gameweek 27.

Advertisment

Revival of West Ham's Front Three

David Moyes' side experienced a challenging start to the year, struggling to find form with eight consecutive games without a win. The tide turned with the return of Lucas Paqueta from injury, reuniting the first-choice front three, including Kudus and Jarrod Bowen. This change sparked a notable improvement in West Ham's performances, culminating in two consecutive wins and a total of seven goals scored in those games. Kudus, in particular, has been instrumental, showcasing his ability to not only score and assist but also to earn valuable bonus points. His average of 6.1 points-per-game since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations highlights his efficiency on the field.

Unmatched Differential Potential

Advertisment

Despite his significant contributions, Kudus remains a hidden gem in the realm of Dream Team, featuring in just 1.1% of teams. His low ownership is a stark contrast to his performance levels, especially considering his output before and after his AFCON commitments. With nine goals and six assists to his name, alongside an impressive tally of 38 bonus points, Kudus offers a unique opportunity for managers looking to climb the rankings. His exceptional form and West Ham's favorable fixtures against Burnley and Freiburg in Gameweek 27 present a prime opportunity for those willing to take a calculated risk on this under-the-radar asset.

Looking Ahead: Gameweek 27 and Beyond

West Ham's schedule offers a glimmer of hope for a strong finish to the season, particularly with home games against Burnley and Freiburg on the horizon. The latter, part of their Europa League campaign, promises to be a competitive fixture, but it's the Premier League matchup against Burnley that many will be eyeing as a potential point haul for Kudus. Managers seeking to differentiate their teams would do well to consider the Ghanaian midfielder, whose low ownership and high performance ceiling could be the key to success in the closing stages of the season.

As Dream Team managers scout for those elusive differential players capable of propelling them up the leaderboards, Kudus stands out as a prime candidate. With his proven track record, current form, and the upcoming fixture list, he embodies the perfect storm for a mid-season surge. While the majority may flock to the likes of Haaland, Saka, and Foden, those in the know may find that Kudus is the secret weapon they need to gain the upper hand in their Mini Leagues. As Gameweek 27 approaches, the question remains: will you take a chance on West Ham's hidden gem?