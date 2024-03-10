Mohammad Rizwan Announces Babar Azam's Upcoming Marriage, Highlights Close Bond

In an exclusive talk with Geo News, Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan shared insights into his close relationship with Babar Azam and announced that Azam is set to get married soon. Rizwan, leading the Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, discussed the importance of marriage in Islam, their friendship, and the emergence of new talent in Pakistan cricket.

Marriage and Friendship

Rizwan revealed his role in encouraging his teammates, including Babar Azam, to embrace marriage, emphasizing its sacredness in Islam. He shared personal anecdotes to illustrate the depth of his friendship with Azam, indicating the level of comfort and trust between them. This camaraderie extends beyond the field, with both players consulting each other on various life aspects.

Rising Stars from Multan

Discussing the PSL and Pakistan's domestic cricket landscape, Rizwan highlighted Multan's growing contribution to the national talent pool. He praised the emergence of fast bowlers and other players from the region, attributing some of the success to the Multan Sultans' efforts. Rizwan's reflections underscore the shifting dynamics in Pakistan cricket, where new cities are starting to make significant contributions.

Education and Cricket

Rizwan also touched upon the importance of education alongside a career in cricket. Despite personal challenges in pursuing higher education due to his cricket commitments, he advocated for sports scholarships and cited examples of educated cricketers like Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, and Shan Masood. His comments highlight the need for a balanced approach to nurturing talent in Pakistan's cricket ecosystem.

The announcement of Babar Azam's impending marriage, coupled with Rizwan's insights into their friendship and the broader context of Pakistan cricket, paints a picture of a sport deeply intertwined with personal relationships and societal values. As Azam prepares for this new chapter in his life, the spotlight also shines on the evolving narratives within Pakistan cricket, from the importance of education to the emergence of new talent hubs.