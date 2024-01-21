Mohammad Haris Denied Participation in BPL 2024: A Look at PCB's Policy

Cricketing circles were abuzz as Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Haris faced an unexpected turn of events, hindering his participation in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) denied Haris an essential No Objection Certificate (NOC), preventing him from playing for the Chattogram Challengers. The PCB's decision aligns with their policy that restricts cricketers from participating in more than two franchised league tournaments within a certain period.

Haris' Hasty Journey to Bangladesh

In an unfortunate miscalculation, Haris had already traveled to Bangladesh, assuming he would secure the NOC. However, the PCB's refusal left him stranded and also denied him a return ticket to Pakistan. The Challengers franchise, however, stepped in, demonstrating professional courtesy by covering the cost of Haris' return ticket.

A Setback for the Challengers

The absence of Haris, a promising talent, is undoubtedly a setback for the Chattogram Challengers. The team has had a mixed start to the BPL 2024 season, securing a win and a loss in their first two matches. Their aim to ascend the league table will now have to be achieved without Haris' contribution.

PCB's Policy and Its Implications

PCB's policy of limiting players' participation in franchised leagues comes in the limelight with this incident. The rule, while maintaining a balance for players, can lead to unfortunate situations as seen in Haris' case. As the cricketing world watches, it remains to be seen how such policies evolve in the future, balancing players' international commitments with their desire to participate in global leagues.