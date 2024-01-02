en English
Africa

Mohamed Salah’s Halftime Boot Change Sparks Liverpool’s Victory Over Newcastle

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:28 am EST
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:28 am EST

On a thrilling winter night at Anfield, Liverpool’s talismanic forward, Mohamed Salah, turned around a penalty miss in the first half into a double goal performance in the second half, in a dramatic 4-2 victory over Newcastle United. A significant, if not symbolic, gesture marked this comeback – Salah swapped his boots during the half-time break. The Egyptian star, however, quickly dismissed any notion of superstition, attributing this change to a mere mental reset after the missed penalty.

From Penalty Miss to Double Strike

Salah, who had trained with the original pair of boots the previous day, felt the need to switch gears after associating them with the missed opportunity. This spur-of-the-moment decision turned out to be a game-changer. Scoring twice in the second half, Salah’s pivotal role in securing Liverpool’s victory was evident. With these goals, he is now joint-top goalscorer in the league, sharing this esteemed position with Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

Salah’s Departure for AFCON

As the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) beckons, Salah’s absence will be felt by Liverpool in up to eight matches across the FA Cup, League Cup, and Premier League. Despite this, Salah expressed unwavering confidence in his teammates’ ability to maintain Liverpool’s performance and league position during his time away. His focus has now shifted towards a personal ambition, one that has eluded him so far – winning the AFCON with Egypt.

A Boost in Liverpool’s Title Race

Salah’s commanding performance against Newcastle, marked by his halftime boot change, has not only boosted his personal tally but also propelled Liverpool three points ahead of Aston Villa in the title race. The victory was a testament to the team’s resilience and belief in their ability to clinch the title. As the Anfield echoed with cheers, Liverpool’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, praised Salah’s ability to change the game and improve, despite the initial setback. The team’s spirit and Salah’s unwavering resolve have set a positive tone for the strenuous journey ahead.

Africa Football Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

