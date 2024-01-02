Mohamed Salah Leads Liverpool to Victory over Newcastle, Tops Premier League

In a riveting New Year’s Day showdown, Liverpool FC clinched a crucial 4-2 win against Newcastle United, with Mohamed Salah leading the charge. The victory, part of a 13-game undefeated streak, propelled Liverpool to the apex of the Premier League, amassing 45 points from 20 games. The result places them three points ahead of their nearest rivals, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah: The Two-Goal Hero

Despite a squandered penalty opportunity in the first half, Mohamed Salah broke the stalemate in the 49th minute, marking his 150th Premier League goal for Liverpool. However, Newcastle’s Alexander Isak leveled the scoring temporarily. Liverpool responded with a surge of momentum, resulting in goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo, while Sven Botman managed to net one for Newcastle. Salah, however, had the last word, sealing the victory with his second goal from the penalty spot. This brace took Salah’s league tally to 151 goals, making him only the fifth player in Liverpool’s illustrious history to hit the 150-mark.

Liverpool’s Dominant Performance

Liverpool’s commanding display was evident in the game statistics, with the team’s Expected Goals (xG) of 7.27 marking the highest ever recorded in a Premier League fixture. Despite a commendable performance from Newcastle’s goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, Liverpool’s relentless offensive onslaught proved too much for the Magpies. Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, expressed his disappointment with his team’s defensive effort and questioned the validity of Salah’s second penalty.

Salah’s Departure and Klopp’s Lost Ring

As Salah prepares to depart for the African Cup of Nations, he expressed confidence in his teammates’ ability to continue their title challenge in his absence. In a lighter moment during the post-match celebrations, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp misplaced his wedding ring on the Anfield pitch. Thanks to a cameraman, the ring was found, prompting Klopp to recollect a past incident where he had to hire a professional diver to retrieve his lost ring from the sea.