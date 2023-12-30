Mohamed Salah Joins Egypt Squad for 2024 Africa Cup of Nations

The Egyptian national football team has fortified its offensive line with the inclusion of global football star, Mohamed Salah, in the squad for the imminent 2024 Africa Cup of Nations. Notable for his stellar performance as a forward for Liverpool, Salah is set to play an instrumental role in Egypt’s pursuit of the continental title.

Mohamed Salah: A Significant Addition

Egypt’s head coach, Rui Vitoria, unveiled the final lineup for the African Cup of Nations, which is scheduled to kick off in Ivory Coast on January 13, 2024. The squad includes players from different positions, with Mohamed Salah prominently featuring as a forward. Salah’s remarkable performance on the field has led him to be one of the most influential players in global football, making his inclusion a crucial move for Egypt’s campaign.

Challenges for Liverpool in Salah’s Absence

While Salah’s participation in the Africa Cup of Nations is a boon for Egypt, it presents a challenge for his club, Liverpool. Given the tournament dates, Premier League players are expected to miss a significant part of the New Year’s games. Salah’s critical role in Liverpool’s offensive line is underscored by his contribution of 30.8% of the team’s goals in the Premier League. Moreover, he has more assists than any other player across Europe’s top five leagues for the calendar year 2023.

The last time Salah participated in the Africa Cup of Nations, his performance dipped on his return, likely due to fatigue from playing virtually every minute of the tournament. As he prepares for the 2024 edition, there are concerns about his workload and the potential impact on his performance post-tournament.