Mohamed Awad's Historic Goal Not Enough: Somalia's AFCON Journey Ends Despite Draw with Eswatini

Sliema Wanderers' star, Mohamed Awad, etched his name into the annals of Somali football history by scoring his first international goal in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Eswatini. The match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, saw Somalia's hopes for advancement dashed as Eswatini moved on with a 5-2 aggregate score.

Awad's Moment of Glory

Mohamed Awad, the 29-year-old midfielder for Sliema Wanderers, captured headlines and hearts with a stellar performance that included a crucial goal for Somalia. His goal marked a significant moment, not just for Awad but for Somali football, showcasing the nation's growing talent and determination on the international stage. Despite the equalizing effort and a spirited comeback, Somalia's journey in the AFCON qualifiers came to a halt.

Eswatini Secures Qualification

Eswatini, on the other hand, demonstrated resilience and tactical acumen, securing their place in the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifications. The 3-0 victory in the first leg provided a substantial advantage that Somalia's valiant efforts in the return leg could not overturn. Eswatini's aggregate win highlights the competitive nature of the qualifiers and sets the stage for their continued participation in the tournament.

Reflections and Future Prospects

The match between Somalia and Eswatini was more than just a game; it was a testament to the passion, resilience, and evolving landscape of African football. For Somalia, the match served as both an end and a beginning - the end of their current AFCON journey and the beginning of a new chapter in their footballing story, marked by promise and potential. For Eswatini, the qualification brings them one step closer to their dreams in the Africa Cup of Nations, a testament to their hard work and ambition.