Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin: A Beacon for Malaysian Para-Cycling

In an historic achievement for Malaysian para-cycling, Mohamad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin has clinched a bronze medal at the Para-Cycling Road World Cup in Adelaide, Australia. This is a significant accomplishment for both the athlete and his nation, marking the first time a Malaysian para cyclist has won a medal at this esteemed international event.

Powerful Performance on the Track

Mohamad Yusof competed in the road time trial event, delivering a performance that displayed both his tenacity and exceptional athletic skills. He completed the course in 21 minutes and 33.17 seconds, securing the third position. It was a close race, with Mohamad Yusof finishing just a second behind Spain’s Ricardo Ten Argiles and Germany’s Pierre Senska, both of whom clocked 21 minutes and 32.27 seconds.

A Milestone for Malaysian Para-Cycling

Mohamad Yusof’s accomplishment is more than an individual victory. It serves as a milestone for Malaysian para-cycling, signalling its emerging presence on the global stage. This achievement also underscores the potential and talent of Malaysian para athletes, encouraging the nation to continue investing in and nurturing the sport.

Looking to the Future

As the Para-Cycling Road World Cup draws to a close on Wednesday, Jan 17, Mohamad Yusof’s bronze medal win offers a beacon of promise for the future of Malaysian para-cycling. It is hoped that his success will inspire other athletes and pave the way for further triumphs on international platforms.