Moguls Skier Mikael Kingsbury Gears Up for Home Crowd and Fourth Olympics

Canadian moguls skier Mikael Kingsbury, touted as the most successful in history with a record 83 World Cup wins, is all set to revel in the support of a home crowd at the forthcoming freestyle skiing World Cup in Val Saint-Come, Quebec. Accustomed to claiming victory on foreign soils, often to the disappointment of local fans, Kingsbury is eagerly anticipating the thrill of competing as the fan favorite on January 25 and 26.

Adapting Training Methods for Continued Success

Despite an illustrious career marked by repeated victories and unyielding dominance, the 31-year-old sportsman is far from complacent. Over the years, Kingsbury has judiciously adapted his training and preparation methods to maintain his competitive edge. He has learned to balance strenuous workouts with periods of rest to optimize his performance. His efforts have borne fruit this season as well, with Kingsbury bagging seven medals in seven events, comprising four golds and three bronzes.

Eyeing Fourth Olympic Appearance

Already a seasoned Olympian, Kingsbury is also gearing up for his potential participation in the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics, which would mark his fourth Olympic appearance. The event holds special significance for him, as it will see the addition of dual moguls – Kingsbury's specialty – to the Olympic program. Competing in four Olympics is an achievement few athletes can boast of, and Kingsbury attributes his enduring success to his dedicated support team.

Recognizing the Role of Supporters and Sponsors

Kingsbury acknowledges the invaluable contribution of his coach, gym coach, mental coach, trainer, and sponsors in his journey to the top of the moguls skiing world. Notably, he shares a long-standing partnership with sports apparel giant UnderArmour, who have consistently believed in and supported his talent. As Kingsbury prepares to charm his home crowd later this month, he stands as a testament to the power of hard work, adaptability, and a strong support system in achieving sporting excellence.