Mogul Embassy to Defend Titles Against Bullet Club Gold on AEW Dynamite

In a recent episode of AEW Collision, the wrestling world witnessed the invincible team of Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona, collectively known as Mogul Embassy, successfully defend their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships. Their opponents, Lance Archer and The Righteous, proved to be no match for the reigning champions. In the wake of their victory, an unexpected challenge was issued by none other than Prince Nana on behalf of his team, Bullet Club Gold.

Challenge Accepted

Prince Nana’s bold challenge was not left unanswered. During the same episode, Bullet Club Gold, comprising Jay White, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn, stepped up to the plate, eagerly accepting the challenge for a future title match. This set the course for a riveting showdown at the forthcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

High-Stakes Wrestling on AEW Dynamite

Slated to air on TBS this Wednesday, January 17, the episode of AEW Dynamite promises an adrenaline-filled face-off between Mogul Embassy and Bullet Club Gold. The stakes are high, with the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship on the line. This announcement has undoubtedly added to the excitement and anticipation for the episode, ensuring wrestling fans around the globe will be glued to their screens.

The Battle Ahead

As Mogul Embassy and Bullet Club Gold prepare to square off, fans can expect to witness a wrestling spectacle like no other. The defending champions, Mogul Embassy, will need to bring their A-game to retain their titles against the ambitious Bullet Club Gold. The January 17th episode of AEW Dynamite is shaping up to be an unmissable event in the wrestling calendar, promising high-octane action and thrilling championship bouts.