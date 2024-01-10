Moeen Ali Names His Top Five Indian Cricketers of All Time

In a revealing conversation with Samp Group, England’s prolific all-rounder, Moeen Ali, shared his personal list of the top five Indian cricketers of all time. The esteemed ranks were occupied by MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh, in that order.

Moeen Ali’s Top Picks

The cricketing sensation, who has been a crucial part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) since 2021, chose his CSK skipper, MS Dhoni, as his foremost pick. Ali extolled Dhoni not simply for his inimitable cricketing prowess but also for his monumental achievements as the captain of the Indian team.

Next in line was the indomitable Virat Kohli, who recently outdid Sachin Tendulkar’s illustrious record of ODI centuries by scoring his 50th ton. Despite not having played alongside the ‘Master Blaster’ Tendulkar, Ali recognized his colossal contribution to the sport, placing him third on his list.

Fourth and Fifth Choices

Ali’s admiration for the aggressive batting style of Virender Sehwag led him to place the explosive opener as his fourth choice. Sehwag’s game-changing approach to the crease has often been a topic of awe among cricketing circles, and Ali was no exception.

Completing the top five was Yuvraj Singh, a player Ali has looked up to and attempted to emulate for his remarkable batting prowess. Ali’s interaction with these cricketing legends, despite the varying timelines of their careers, has been facilitated largely by his involvement in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Ali’s Cricketing Journey

Since making his debut in international cricket in 2014, Moeen Ali has participated in 59 IPL matches, amassing over 1,000 runs and claiming 33 wickets. His stint with the IPL has provided him a closer look at the skill sets and strategies of the Indian cricketing greats, further deepening his respect and admiration for their game.