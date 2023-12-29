Modified Sports Revitalize Singapore’s Seniors

In Singapore, a new lease of life has been infused into the golden years of its senior citizens, thanks to a unique initiative by the Sunlove Chai Chee Active Ageing Centre. The Centre has introduced a range of sports activities, meticulously adapted to cater to the varying physical and cognitive capabilities of the elderly. This pioneering toolkit, developed in collaboration with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and Sport Singapore, modifies 14 popular sports, including floorball, badminton, and basketball, making them accessible and enjoyable for senior participants. Remarkably, some of these activities are even compatible with individuals who are wheelchair-bound.

Revitalizing Lives Through Sport

These novel initiatives aim to enhance the well-being of seniors by providing them with opportunities for physical exercise, social interaction, and mental stimulation. A shining example of the transformative power of these modified sports is Madam Teo Beng Eng. This 82-year-old stroke survivor has discovered newfound joy and an improved physical condition through her participation in modified floorball while using a wheelchair. The Centre reports a significant surge in interest since the inception of the floorball program, with participation rates doubling.

Training and Expansion

To ensure the safe and effective delivery of these sports activities, AIC and SportSG have trained over 150 staff and volunteers from more than 60 organizations. This substantial workforce stands ready to help seniors engage in these rejuvenating sports activities in a safe and enjoyable manner.

Beyond Sports: Embracing a Holistic Approach

But the initiatives run by AIC extend beyond the realm of sports. Funded programs include coding, kombucha-making, drumming, and robotics. These activities not only keep seniors’ minds and bodies active but also foster intergenerational communication. This is particularly evident in the robotics program, where seniors and children interact and learn together. With a S$1.35 million fund, set up in partnership with the Community Foundation of Singapore and contributions from corporate donors, AIC continues to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of seniors.

The ultimate vision of these programs extends beyond mere participation. They aim to attract more male seniors, integrate socially isolated individuals, and empower seniors to contribute to their communities, thus fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among the elderly.