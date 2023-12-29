en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

Modified Sports Revitalize Singapore’s Seniors

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:49 am EST
Modified Sports Revitalize Singapore’s Seniors

In Singapore, a new lease of life has been infused into the golden years of its senior citizens, thanks to a unique initiative by the Sunlove Chai Chee Active Ageing Centre. The Centre has introduced a range of sports activities, meticulously adapted to cater to the varying physical and cognitive capabilities of the elderly. This pioneering toolkit, developed in collaboration with the Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and Sport Singapore, modifies 14 popular sports, including floorball, badminton, and basketball, making them accessible and enjoyable for senior participants. Remarkably, some of these activities are even compatible with individuals who are wheelchair-bound.

Revitalizing Lives Through Sport

These novel initiatives aim to enhance the well-being of seniors by providing them with opportunities for physical exercise, social interaction, and mental stimulation. A shining example of the transformative power of these modified sports is Madam Teo Beng Eng. This 82-year-old stroke survivor has discovered newfound joy and an improved physical condition through her participation in modified floorball while using a wheelchair. The Centre reports a significant surge in interest since the inception of the floorball program, with participation rates doubling.

Training and Expansion

To ensure the safe and effective delivery of these sports activities, AIC and SportSG have trained over 150 staff and volunteers from more than 60 organizations. This substantial workforce stands ready to help seniors engage in these rejuvenating sports activities in a safe and enjoyable manner.

Beyond Sports: Embracing a Holistic Approach

But the initiatives run by AIC extend beyond the realm of sports. Funded programs include coding, kombucha-making, drumming, and robotics. These activities not only keep seniors’ minds and bodies active but also foster intergenerational communication. This is particularly evident in the robotics program, where seniors and children interact and learn together. With a S$1.35 million fund, set up in partnership with the Community Foundation of Singapore and contributions from corporate donors, AIC continues to innovate and cater to the evolving needs of seniors.

The ultimate vision of these programs extends beyond mere participation. They aim to attract more male seniors, integrate socially isolated individuals, and empower seniors to contribute to their communities, thus fostering a sense of belonging and purpose among the elderly.

0
Singapore Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Singapore Raises Sales Tax to Manage Ageing Population and Rising Living Costs

By Waqas Arain

Singaporean Couple's Romantic Trip Ruined by Inaccessible Agoda Booked Apartment

By BNN Correspondents

Olivier Lim to Head Singapore Tourism Board, Succeeding Chaly Mah

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Healthcare Providers Combat New COVID-19 Wave with AI and Telemedicine

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Braces for Third Consecutive Quarter of Rising Energy Costs ...
@Energy · 2 hours
Singapore Braces for Third Consecutive Quarter of Rising Energy Costs ...
heart comment 0
Singapore Increases GST to 9% Amid Rising Living Costs and Aging Population

By Waqas Arain

Singapore Increases GST to 9% Amid Rising Living Costs and Aging Population
Navigating the Minefield of Banking Communication: An Insight from Steve Kerrison

By Waqas Arain

Navigating the Minefield of Banking Communication: An Insight from Steve Kerrison
Online Scam Promising Discounted Rimowa Suitcases in Singapore Dupes 19 Victims

By Waqas Arain

Online Scam Promising Discounted Rimowa Suitcases in Singapore Dupes 19 Victims
Singaporean Woman Fined for Mosquito Breeding; Appeals Against Conviction Citing Religious Beliefs

By Waqas Arain

Singaporean Woman Fined for Mosquito Breeding; Appeals Against Conviction Citing Religious Beliefs
Latest Headlines
World News
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
45 seconds
Carlos Cuerpo Steps in as Spain's New Economy Minister Amid Cabinet Reshuffle
Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
1 min
Delhi's Exclusion from Republic Day Parade Sparks Controversy
Former Russian Ministry Official, Andrei Gurovich, Sentenced to Five Years
1 min
Former Russian Ministry Official, Andrei Gurovich, Sentenced to Five Years
India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant
2 mins
India Battles COVID-19 Surge and Emergence of JN.1 Sub-Variant
U.S. Hospitals Reimpose Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Resurgence
2 mins
U.S. Hospitals Reimpose Mask Mandates Amid COVID-19 Resurgence
A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher's Health Remains a Profound Mystery
5 mins
A Decade in Silence: Michael Schumacher's Health Remains a Profound Mystery
JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections
5 mins
JD(U) Chief Lalan Singh Steps Down, Nitish Kumar Takes Over Ahead of 2024 Elections
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
6 mins
Ranbir Kapoor Accused of Hurting Religious Sentiments in Viral Christmas Video
Football Clubs Gear Up for Transfers and Managerial Changes Amidst Latest Rumors
6 mins
Football Clubs Gear Up for Transfers and Managerial Changes Amidst Latest Rumors
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
16 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
5 hours
Hunt Intensifies for Colorado Springs Mother Accused of Murdering Her Children
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app