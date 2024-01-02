en English
Gaming

Modern Warfare 3 Revives Slide Canceling: A Glitch in the Gameplay

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Modern Warfare 3 Revives Slide Canceling: A Glitch in the Gameplay

In the virtual landscapes of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone, the reintroduction of the slide canceling mechanic has sparked a wave of excitement among the gaming community. First popularized in Modern Warfare 2019, it’s a feature that has significantly improved player mobility and evasiveness during combat. Now, with the return of slide canceling, the reliance on ‘dolphin diving’ for map navigation and engagement escape is quickly becoming a thing of the past.

Slide Canceling Mechanic Unlocks New Possibilities

The new MW3 setting, the ‘Slide-Only’ option, allows players to eliminate diving from their movement repertoire altogether. It’s a change that has seen the response time for sliding cut in half, dropping from the previous 200 milliseconds with ‘Tap to Slide’ to a swift 100 milliseconds. The intention behind this setting is to disable diving altogether, but as with any game, there’s always room for some unexpected innovation.

A Glitch in the Matrix: Dolphin Diving with Slide-Only

Players have discovered a glitch that allows them to perform dolphin dives even while having the ‘Slide-Only’ setting active. By pressing the sprint and slide inputs simultaneously, they can effectively enjoy the advantages of both mechanics. The dive, while not as crucial, offers an additional option for movement during combat. However, it’s worth noting that this glitch might not be a permanent feature, with Sledgehammer Games, the game’s developer, potentially patching it at any moment.

From Slide Canceling to Light-Speed Running and Gliding

But it doesn’t stop there. A new movement exploit has been discovered that pushes the boundaries even further, letting players run at a speed that feels almost light years ahead and even take flight into the air. This glitch enables players to traverse the entirety of Urizikstan in less than a minute and float above the ground, significantly changing the dynamics of gameplay. However, using exploits in MW3 and Warzone can result in a ban, hence the developers are urged to find a solution to this glitch as soon as possible.

Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

