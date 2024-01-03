Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess in the first round of the MSSA Giles Shield Super League’s inter-school tournament, Modern English School Chembur emerged victorious with an impressive innings and 89 runs triumph over Antonio da Silva High School Dadar. The Chembur team declared their innings at a formidable 291 for eight, and in a striking turn of events, bowled out Antonio da Silva for a mere 93 in their second innings, affirming an unassailable lead.

Pranav Iyengar: The Game Changer

Modern English School’s victory can largely be attributed to the exceptional batting display by Pranav Iyengar. Scoring a rapid 70 off just 36 balls, Iyengar’s performance was instrumental in setting up a daunting total for their opponents.

Rivals’ Performance

Antonio da Silva High School, despite their best efforts, fell short of expectations, being bowled out for 109 in the first innings and 93 in the second. With this defeat, the Dadar team is yet to open their account on the points table.

Other Notable Performances

In other matches, Al Barkaat English School, Kurla, and Oxford Public School, Kandivali, also put up notable performances. Al Barkaat scored a massive 311 for one wicket, while Oxford Public School took a first innings lead against Anjuman I-Islam CSTM. In this match, despite a losing cause, Vedant Gore of Anjuman I-Islam stood out by taking nine wickets. Other schools such as IES English School, Bandra, who overpowered National English School, Virar, and Al Barkaat English School Kurla’s victory over Don Bosco, Matunga, also added to the day’s excitement.

This round of matches not only saw some exceptional individual performances but also highlighted the competitive spirit and talent in Mumbai’s school cricket circuit. As we move forward in the tournament, we can certainly anticipate more thrilling matches and extraordinary performances.