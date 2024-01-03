en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:37 am EST
Modern English School Chembur Triumphs in MSSA Giles Shield Super League

In a stunning display of cricketing prowess in the first round of the MSSA Giles Shield Super League’s inter-school tournament, Modern English School Chembur emerged victorious with an impressive innings and 89 runs triumph over Antonio da Silva High School Dadar. The Chembur team declared their innings at a formidable 291 for eight, and in a striking turn of events, bowled out Antonio da Silva for a mere 93 in their second innings, affirming an unassailable lead.

Pranav Iyengar: The Game Changer

Modern English School’s victory can largely be attributed to the exceptional batting display by Pranav Iyengar. Scoring a rapid 70 off just 36 balls, Iyengar’s performance was instrumental in setting up a daunting total for their opponents.

Rivals’ Performance

Antonio da Silva High School, despite their best efforts, fell short of expectations, being bowled out for 109 in the first innings and 93 in the second. With this defeat, the Dadar team is yet to open their account on the points table.

Other Notable Performances

In other matches, Al Barkaat English School, Kurla, and Oxford Public School, Kandivali, also put up notable performances. Al Barkaat scored a massive 311 for one wicket, while Oxford Public School took a first innings lead against Anjuman I-Islam CSTM. In this match, despite a losing cause, Vedant Gore of Anjuman I-Islam stood out by taking nine wickets. Other schools such as IES English School, Bandra, who overpowered National English School, Virar, and Al Barkaat English School Kurla’s victory over Don Bosco, Matunga, also added to the day’s excitement.

This round of matches not only saw some exceptional individual performances but also highlighted the competitive spirit and talent in Mumbai’s school cricket circuit. As we move forward in the tournament, we can certainly anticipate more thrilling matches and extraordinary performances.

0
Education India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Isabela State University and SM Group Ink Academic Partnership
In a landmark move for education, Isabela State University (ISU) and the SM Group have forged an academic alliance, crystallizing their commitment through the inking of a memorandum of agreement (MoA). This partnership, which was officially launched at ISU’s Echague Campus on December 21, 2023, is centered on a mutually beneficial internship program. An Alliance
Isabela State University and SM Group Ink Academic Partnership
Aspire People Limited Seeking SEN Teaching Assistants in Tamworth
5 mins ago
Aspire People Limited Seeking SEN Teaching Assistants in Tamworth
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
7 mins ago
Alice Brown Introduces Bond Furever Dog Training in Beccles and Bungay
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
2 mins ago
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
4 mins ago
Harvard's First Black President Claudine Gay Resigns Amid Controversy
Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth
4 mins ago
Massive Recruitment Drive for Primary School Teaching Assistants Launched in Tamworth
Latest Headlines
World News
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
16 seconds
Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Rankings: Minnetonka Retains Top Spot
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
30 seconds
Wrestle Kingdom 18: A Powerhouse of Wrestling Showdowns Set to Light Up Tokyo Dome
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
52 seconds
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader Sparks Fears of Escalated Conflict
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
56 seconds
Meghan Markle Rumored to be Writing Memoir: A Look Back at Her Controversial 2023 and Forward to 2024
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
1 min
Baseball Free Agency: A Quiet Market with Promising Prospects
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
2 mins
Mapping Corneal Nerves: A Leap Forward in Optometry
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
2 mins
WalletHub Ranks U.S. Cities for Keeping New Year’s Resolutions in 2024
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
2 mins
Proposed Law to Augment Benefits for Elderly Awaits Presidential Approval in the Philippines
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
2 mins
AP Criticized for Article on Plagiarism Accusations, Highlights Importance of Journalistic Integrity
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
1 hour
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app