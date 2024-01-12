en English
Sports

MoCo360’s Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:50 am EST
Montgomery County’s sports spotlight, MoCo360, has unveiled its Shining Stars of the Week, applauding exceptional performances in high school sports, spanning junior varsity boys basketball, varsity wrestling, and varsity girls basketball.

Shining Stars in Basketball

Among the shining stars, Jonah Shanoff, a freshman point guard/shooting guard from the Whitman Vikings, emerged prominently. In a game that saw the Vikings clinch a victory against the Tuscarora Huskies, Shanoff was instrumental, scoring 27 points, along with four assists and three steals. This performance played a significant role in improving the Whitman Vikings’ record to 7-4, with their sights set on the upcoming game against the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons.

On the girls’ side, Frances Doyle of the Bethesda-Chevy Chase Barons demonstrated her prowess on the court. The junior player earned a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds in a triumphant match against the Churchill Bulldogs. She again led her team in a victory over the Einstein Titans, scoring 14 points. The Barons, who have seen their record improve to 10-1, are gearing up to face their next opponents, the Walt Whitman Vikings.

Wrestling Victories

In the world of wrestling, Bahdan Kurepkin, a junior from Walter Johnson, secured a noteworthy victory. He achieved a first-place finish in the Davidson Classic wrestling tournament, achieving two first-period falls and a 5-3 decision victory in the championship. Kurepkin’s victory contributed significantly to the Wildcats’ fifth-place team finish.

MoCo360 continues to recognize these budding athletes and invites coaches and athletic directors to submit nominations for the Shining Stars of the Week by providing athlete statistics and school information. The feature serves as a platform to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of these young athletes, encouraging them to continue to excel in their respective sports.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

