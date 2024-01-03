en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:44 pm EST
Mobridge Ice Fishing Tournament Teeters on the Edge Amid Ice Concerns

Less than two weeks away from the Mobridge Chamber Ice Fishing Tournament in South Dakota, the event’s fate hangs in the balance as insufficient ice on Lake Oahe and the Missouri River threatens its viability. The committee overseeing the tournament continues to monitor the ice conditions closely, with a keen eye on safety and the necessary ice thickness for the event to proceed.

Taking Stock of the Situation

With open water spots observed and just 10 days until the event, the situation poses potential risks for anglers. Jesse Konold, the tournament chair, has affirmed that a decision about the tournament’s progression will be made by January 8. The committee’s primary concern is the safety of the participants and the adequacy of the ice conditions. The benchmark for the ice thickness is set at a minimum of 4-6 inches.

Navigating Unfamiliar Terrain

The safety concerns are notably amplified for out-of-town participants who are unfamiliar with the local ice patterns. Traditionally, the lake freezes to a sufficient degree for vehicles to traverse, but currently, the ice thickness in the middle of the lake stands at a precarious 1-1.5 inches. Meanwhile, some tributaries boast a safer 6-8 inches of ice.

Previous Precedents and Current Plans

The current situation echoes the events of 2012 when a similar lack of ice led to a tournament sans ice fishing. In its place, other activities and prize drawings were held. This year’s event offers a substantial $250,000 in cash and prizes, with only a fraction of this amount linked directly to fishing. In a bid to enhance the chances of the tournament going ahead, the northern boundary has been extended to include areas bearing better ice conditions. The committee has committed to keeping the participants informed via updates, safety information, and guidance on ice conditions through social media and local guides during an expo.

0
Safety Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
12 mins ago
Guangdong Ushers in Safer New Year: Significant Decrease in Crimes and Traffic Accidents
The New Year celebrations in Guangdong province, South China, were marked by a significant decrease in criminal offenses and traffic accidents compared to the previous year, pointing to a positive trend in holiday public safety. This advancement in law enforcement and traffic control is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the Guangdong Provincial Public
Guangdong Ushers in Safer New Year: Significant Decrease in Crimes and Traffic Accidents
Orlans Residents Challenge City's Traffic Calming Measures
35 mins ago
Orlans Residents Challenge City's Traffic Calming Measures
Neighbourhood Watch Advises on Home Security During Festive Season
37 mins ago
Neighbourhood Watch Advises on Home Security During Festive Season
Dog Alerts Teenager to Fire, Community Supports Family in Aftermath
14 mins ago
Dog Alerts Teenager to Fire, Community Supports Family in Aftermath
American Iron and Metal Challenges Safety Compliance Orders in Court
26 mins ago
American Iron and Metal Challenges Safety Compliance Orders in Court
Perilous Fall on South Dix Mountain: A Winter Hiking Warning
29 mins ago
Perilous Fall on South Dix Mountain: A Winter Hiking Warning
Latest Headlines
World News
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
27 seconds
Delta State Family Pleads for Financial Aid After Birth of Quadruplets
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
1 min
Kylian Mbappe's Future with PSG: A Story of Speculation and Uncertainty
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
1 min
Transformation of American Voting Laws: A New Era of Accessibility
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
2 mins
Pennsylvania Senator Art Haywood to File Ethics Complaint Against Doug Mastriano
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
2 mins
How a Potential Republican Presidency Could Impact American Stocks
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
3 mins
11-Year-Old Leukemia Patient's Wish Granted by Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
3 mins
St. Louis Cardinals Sign Three All-Stars to Minor League Contracts
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
3 mins
The Rise of 'Mindfulness' in the West: A Close Examination
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
3 mins
President Biden's Charleston Visit Clashes with Mayoral Inauguration
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app