MNAC Basketball Tournament Brackets Announced: South Loup and Sandhills/Thedford Secure Top Seeds

The Mid Nebraska Activities Conference (MNAC) basketball tournament is set to ignite the courts with the announcement of the tournament brackets. The boys' and girls' divisions are primed for an intense series of matches, with South Loup and Sandhills/Thedford securing the top seeds in their respective divisions.

Boys' Tournament Primed for Action

The boys' tournament quarterfinals have been scheduled for Monday in Callaway and Thedford. The matches promise to deliver a high-octane spectacle, with the top-seeded South Loup going head-to-head with the 8th seed Brady. Other exciting fixtures include a face-off between Mullen and Sandhills Valley, and a contest between Twin Loup and Anselmo-Merna. These matches are likely to set the tempo for the rest of the tournament, with each team vying for victory.

Girls' Tournament Set to Showcase Talent

Following the boys' quarterfinals, the girls' tournament quarterfinals will take center stage on Tuesday in Dunning and Brady. Sandhills/Thedford, the top-seeded team, will be squaring off against the 8th seed Sandhills Valley. Additional matches to watch out for include Twin Loup versus Anselmo-Merna and Arthur County against Mullen. The competitive spirit and talent on display promise to make these games a riveting watch.

Semifinals and Finals Await at Broken Bow

The semifinals for both the boys' and girls' divisions are scheduled for Thursday at Broken Bow, which will also host the 3rd place and championship games on Saturday. The consolation games, another opportunity for teams to showcase their skills and determination, will take place on Friday. With the stakes continually rising, the teams will undoubtedly push their limits, providing spectators with thrilling matches to enjoy.

Coverage of the tournament, including radio and video streaming, will be provided by the Central Nebraska's Sports Source, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the action from the opening rounds.