MMA ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il Challenges Floyd Mayweather Jr. Post ONE Fight Night 18 Victory

On a night of pulsating action at ONE Fight Night 18, ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il etched a new chapter in his mixed martial arts career. Following an emphatic ground-and-pound victory over Shine Zoltsetseg, the South Korean sensation stunned the audience by calling out none other than the legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. for a superfight.

Kwon’s Surprise Call-Out

Stepping into the spotlight after earning a $50,000 performance bonus, Kwon seized the moment to issue his audacious challenge. His call-out of Mayweather, known for his 50-0 professional boxing record and participation in exhibition matches post-retirement, sent ripples across the sporting world. While the prospect of a clash between the two is highly unlikely, it ignited a wave of interest among fight enthusiasts.

Targeting the Bantamweight Crown

Not content with merely stirring the pot, ‘Pretty Boy’ also reiterated his desire to rematch with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. His latest victory marks his third straight win in the bantamweight division, solidifying his standing among the top contenders. However, a rematch with Andrade appears to be on hold, as the champ is currently nursing injuries.

What’s Next for ‘Pretty Boy’?

As Kwon revels in his victory and the attention his call-outs have garnered, he has his sights set on other potential bouts. Top contenders like John Lineker and Stephen Loman are also on his radar. Regardless of his next opponent, Kwon Won Il, with his unrelenting spirit and combative prowess, is a force to be reckoned with in the MMA world.