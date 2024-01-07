MMA Couple Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford Tackle Jealousy and Trust in Relationships

Mixed martial arts (MMA) couple, Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford, recently delved into the subject of jealousy in relationships on their podcast ‘A Kicka** Love Story.’ VanZant, better known to fans as ’12 Gauge,’ underscored the vitality of communication and trust as pillars in warding off jealousy in relationships. She voiced her unwavering trust in her relationship with Vanderford, an assurance that deserts her of any anxiety over unexpected calls.

A Glimpse into VanZant’s Thriving MMA Career

VanZant boasts a successful professional MMA record with eight victories out of 13 fights. She has also made a notable mark in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), with her most recent UFC fight dating back to July 2020. This fight unfolded against Amanda Ribas, culminating in VanZant’s defeat via an armbar submission.

VanZant’s Stint in Bare-Knuckle Boxing

Post her UFC days, VanZant ventured into the challenging world of bare-knuckle boxing. She made her debut in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) in February 2021, squaring off against Britain Hart. Despite her valiant efforts, VanZant was decimated by a unanimous decision. Her second BKFC fight saw her face up against Rachael Ostovich in July 2021. Yet again, VanZant ended up on the losing side and has abstained from competition since then.

VanZant and Vanderford: A Martial Arts Love Story

VanZant and Vanderford’s relationship serves as a testament to the power of trust and communication in maintaining a healthy relationship. Their podcast, ‘A Kicka** Love Story,’ provides a platform for them to discuss various aspects of their relationship and life, offering insights into the lives of a couple both deeply entrenched in the world of mixed martial arts.