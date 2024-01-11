MLW SuperFight 2024: Místico vs Averno Set to Revive Historic Rivalry

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced a historic showdown between renowned luchadors Místico and Averno at the upcoming MLW SuperFight, set to take place on February 3, 2024, at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively on TrillerTV+, marking another milestone in the promotion's commitment to showcasing the finest in global wrestling talent.

A Rivalry Reignited

The upcoming bout between Místico and Averno is expected to revive one of the most celebrated rivalries in lucha libre history. The two have previously locked horns in sold-out events across Mexico under the prestigious Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL). Místico, revered as the 'Prince of Lucha Libre,' is famed for his swift strikes and signature La Mistica finishing move. Averno, on the other hand, is known for his cunning and aggressive rudo style, making their match an anticipated clash of contrasting styles.

Salina de la Renta: The Power Behind the Throne

Salina de la Renta, a prominent figure in the wrestling world, has played a key role in bringing this high-profile match to MLW. As the manager and promoter of Averno, her involvement adds a compelling layer to the narrative. De la Renta is believed to be the driving force behind Místico's arrival in MLW, inducing a sense of intrigue and anticipation among fans and wrestling pundits alike.

MLW SuperFight: A Global Platform

MLW SuperFight, broadcasted live and exclusively on TrillerTV+, is a distinguished event in the global wrestling calendar. The league, known for its diverse range of fighting styles and international representation of athletes, is a sports-media holding company that streams premium live events monthly and broadcasts content in over 60 countries. The availability of tickets starting at $15 opens the door for a wider audience to witness the spectacle, either by purchasing them online at MLW2300.com or directly from the 2300 Arena box office.