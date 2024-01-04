MLW ‘Kings of Colosseum’ Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling’s Past

Major League Wrestling (MLW) is all set to host its ‘Kings of Colosseum’ event this coming Saturday, presenting a series of eagerly awaited matches. One of the most highlighted bouts will see Alex Kane taking on Richard Holliday in a championship match, with a promotional video out, further stirring the anticipation among fans. Matt Riddle is also set to compete against Jacob Fatu in an equally anticipated match-up, the hype of which has been fueled by another circulating promotional video.

Alex Kane Vs. Richard Holliday: A Battle for Gold

The MLW World Championship match between Alex Kane and Richard Holliday is one of the key fixtures of the ‘Kings of Colosseum’ event. The match, scheduled for this Saturday night at 8 pm ET in Philadelphia, is expected to be a high-octane encounter between two of the most talented wrestlers in the league today. The promotional video released by the company has already created quite a buzz among the fans.

Other Anticipated Match-ups

Another match to look forward to is Matt Riddle’s face-off against Jacob Fatu. The company has released promotional videos for this encounter as well, further piquing the interest of fans. Additionally, a singles match between Ichiban and Jimmy Lloyd has also been announced. Ichiban, the top-ranked middleweight, has been lobbying for a title match against Rocky Romero, and has issued an open bout challenge which has been accepted by Jimmy Lloyd, who is known for his high threshold for pain and blend of carnage in matches. The event promises a high velocity fighting style and a wild card match between the two fighters.

Off-ring Endeavors and a Walk Down Memory Lane

While the in-ring action promises to be thrilling, the off-ring activities are equally exciting. The Von Erichs, namely Kevin, Marshall, and Ross, are gearing up for a trip to Israel to promote the premiere of ‘The Iron Claw’, a film that likely celebrates the legacy of wrestling. They plan to engage with fans through meet and greets, and show solidarity by meeting with families of hostages held by Hamas. Meanwhile, a new book titled ‘Ballyhoo!: The Roughhousers, Con Artists, and Wildmen Who Invented Professional Wrestling’ is set to release in November. This historical account will delve into the evolution of professional wrestling in the United States from 1874 to 1941, shedding light on how the sport transitioned from a local entertainment form to a national spectacle with established conventions that continue to shape wrestling today.