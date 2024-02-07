MLTT Announces Corrected Championship Dates, Paves Way for Historic Season Finale

In a pivotal moment for professional table tennis in the United States, the Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) has brought clarity to its inaugural season's finale. The league has announced that the championship games for this groundbreaking season will be held on April 27-28, 2024, at Loyola University's Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois. This revised date replaces the previously stated April 26-27, thus marking a rectification in the league’s schedule.
Details of the Championship
The championship will showcase the last four teams in a fierce competition for the prestigious MLTT Cup and a grand prize pool of $100,000. Tickets for this high-stakes weekend will go on sale starting March 4, 2024, a slight deviation from the earlier announced dates of March 1 and March 4. Fans eager to witness the culmination of the first professional table tennis league in the US can purchase the tickets through the official MLTT website.
Returning to Chicago
MLTT Commissioner Flint Lane expressed his excitement about taking the league back to Chicago. Loyola's Gentile Arena, a mere ten miles from downtown Chicago, has been deemed the perfect venue for this landmark event. Lane, a software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, founded the MLTT in 2023. He and his wife Kathy are proud owners of two table tennis clubs and play a significant role in various boards, including the Boys & Girls Club of Collier County.
A New Era for Table Tennis
The announcement of these corrected championship dates symbolizes more than just an administrative adjustment; it signifies a milestone in the evolution of table tennis in the United States. As the MLTT gears up for its championship games, it prepares to write the first chapter of American table tennis history, turning every serve and return into a narrative of struggle, ambition, and sheer human will.