en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
MLS Teams Reshape Rosters with Notable Transfers for 2024 Season

Major League Soccer is a cauldron of activity, with teams making calculated maneuvers in readiness for the 2024 regular season. The recent reshuffling of players has seen notable transfers that promise to redefine the dynamics of the league.

A New Chapter for Tyler Boyd

Among the spotlight moves, Nashville SC has secured the services of forward Tyler Boyd from LA Galaxy. The deal was struck in exchange for $775k in General Allocation Money and two international roster spots. The Tyler Boyd dossier boasts eight goals and five assists from 39 appearances for the Galaxy in the 2023 season. Nashville’s general manager has lauded Boyd’s attacking prowess and anticipates his valued contribution to the team.

Hugo Lloris Anchors LAFC’s Defense

In yet another headline-catching move, LAFC has enlisted former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper, Hugo Lloris, on a one-year contract, with potential for extensions. Lloris, a veteran with over 400 appearances for Spurs and a record of leading France to two FIFA World Cup finals, is expected to bring his wealth of experience to fortify LAFC’s championship ambitions.

Pirani and Chara Make Bold Moves

On the East Coast, DC United has made Gabriel Pirani’s loan from Santos FC permanent, following an impressive half-season stint in 2023. Gabriel Pirani is tipped to further hone his playmaking skills in MLS. Meanwhile, Yimmi Chara’s successful stint with Portland Timbers has ended with a move back to his home country. Chara has signed with Colombian club Junior FC, after a remarkable run at the Timbers, during which he netted 18 goals and provided 15 assists over four seasons.

Leaving a Legacy

Chara’s departure is a significant shift for the Timbers, given his consistent performance over the years. He leaves a legacy of commitment and contribution that the general manager of the Timbers acknowledged and appreciated. The 2024 MLS season is set to be a thrilling contest, with the recent transfers hinting at a new era of heightened competition and strategic gameplay.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins

By Salman Khan

Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football

By Salman Khan

Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers

By Salman Khan

MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances

By Salman Khan

Amazon Slashes Prices on Popular Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets ...
@Fashion · 1 min
Amazon Slashes Prices on Popular Moerdeng Waterproof Ski Jackets ...
heart comment 0
High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week

By Salman Khan

High School Boys Basketball: Vote for Your Player of the Week
Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE

By Salman Khan

Cody Rhodes: Unfounded Rumors and the Real Story Within WWE
Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court

By Salman Khan

Unraveling LeBron James: Beyond the Basketball Court
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation

By Salman Khan

Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Latest Headlines
World News
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
28 seconds
Austin City Initiates Search for New City Manager
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
38 seconds
Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
50 seconds
NDC's James Agbey Warns NPP's Ernest Owusu-Bempah: Cease Attacks on Former President or Face Consequences
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
53 seconds
Smooth Transition of Power at North Dakota State University Football
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
55 seconds
UCHealth Foundation Offers $315K in Healthcare Grants for Routt and Moffat Counties
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
55 seconds
Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
1 min
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
1 min
A New Year in Review: Richmond, Kentucky's Notable Events and Developments
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
2 mins
Israel's Military on High Alert Following Assassination of Hamas Deputy Leader
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app