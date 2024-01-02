en English
Sports

MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
MLS 2023: Expected Goals Statistics Shape Player Performances

The 2023 Major League Soccer (MLS) season, a spectacle of soccer in the United States, witnessed a significant role played by expected goals (xG) statistics in shaping player performances. xG, a metric tool used to estimate the number of goals a player or team should score based on the quality of chances created, has gained immense popularity as a tool for player analysis and recruitment.

Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez: A Shining Star

Leading all MLS players, Columbus Crew’s Cucho Hernandez scored a whopping 25 xG during the regular season and playoffs. Despite falling short of his xG with a total of 21 goals, which included seven penalties, Hernandez was remarkable in his first full season in the league.

Golden Boot Winner Denis Bouanga: The Scoring Machine

Denis Bouanga from LAFC, the Golden Boot winner, outdid his xG by scoring 25 goals, including four penalties, from an actual xG of 16.9. His uncanny ability to convert even the most challenging chances contributed to his above-expected performance.

2023 Newcomer of the Year Giorgos Giakoumakis: The Rising Talent

Giorgos Giakoumakis, who was named the 2023 Newcomer of the Year, also surpassed his xG of 14.8 by scoring 19 goals for Atlanta United in his debut MLS season, marking his arrival with aplomb.

MLS MVP Lucho Acosta: The Goal Machine

Finally, MLS MVP Lucho Acosta stunned the football world by scoring 19 times, including seven penalties, from an xG of 13.1, demonstrating significant clinical efficiency in front of goal.

As the transfer window for the 2024 season opens, clubs are gearing up, making essential signings, with several teams like the Revs and Orlando reportedly signing Henrich Ravas and Nico Lodeiro respectively. This flurry of activity in the MLS transfer world is a testament to the league’s growing stature in international football, offering a launching pad for many South American talents to reach the heights of European leagues.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

