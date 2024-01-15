MLB’s DREAM Series: A Tribute to MLK’s Legacy and the Future of Black Baseball

Major League Baseball’s seventh DREAM Series finds its home in Tempe, Arizona, as an emblem of pride and optimism, as well as a call to arms for the future of Black baseball. The series, which takes place on Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend, is no random choice of date. It is a deliberate alignment with the civil rights leader’s impact and the essence of his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech. Tony Reagins, a key figure in the series and a former director of player development and general manager for the Angels, chose this timing and location to challenge historical oversights and reaffirm the belonging of Black players in the sport and the nation.

Legacy of King and the Dream Series

The DREAM Series serves a dual purpose: honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of unity and brotherhood, and providing a platform for Black pitchers and catchers at the high school level to develop and prepare for their upcoming seasons and life beyond. Visualization plays a pivotal role in the series, emphasizing the impact of King’s vision on the event and its participants.

Arizona: A State Reflecting Change

Hosting the event in Arizona, one of the last states to recognize MLK Day, is a significant decision. The Angels Spring Training facility in Tempe serves as a beacon for the future of Black baseball, demonstrating a commitment to rectifying past disregard for Black history in the state.

Passing Forward the Values

The DREAM Series is not seen as an endpoint, but rather an ongoing effort to bridge the opportunity gap for minority baseball players. Both instructors and participants at the event share a collective mission of passing forward the values of equality and opportunity. This shared vision reflects on historical struggles and highlights the ongoing journey toward progress in civil rights and sports inclusion.