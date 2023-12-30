en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Philippines

MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:46 am EST
MLBB Esports Star Nets Joins Homebois, Sparks Roster Speculation

As the gaming world whirls with anticipation, Kenneth “Nets” Barro, a celebrated figure in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) esports arena, is all set to join the Malaysian champions, Homebois. Known for his sharp gold laning skills, Nets has been an integral part of Onic Philippines since MPL Philippines Season 10. A pivotal shift in his career comes forth as he departs from his home team following Homebois’ recent triumph in MPL Malaysia Season 12 and their stint at the Manila-hosted M5 World Championships, where they unfortunately failed to progress beyond the Group Stages.

Transfer Sparks Roster Speculation

The transfer of Nets to Homebois has sparked a flurry of speculation regarding possible roster changes for other teams. The esports grapevine is abuzz with conjectures about the rumored move of MLBB superstar Grant Duane “Kelra” Pillas from Smart Omega to Onic Philippines. However, no official comment has been made to confirm or refute these rumors till now.

New Challenges and Opportunities

The definitive announcement of Nets’ move was made by Homebois founder, DaddyHood, on social media. Known for his flexibility in hero selection and his exceptional gaming prowess, Nets’ transfer marks a significant milestone in his career as he prepares to play outside the Philippines for the first time. He is slated to fill the shoes of Raizel in the new team.

Impact on Regional MLBB Scene

The esports community is on tenterhooks, eager to witness how Nets will fare with Homebois in the forthcoming tournaments. The impact of this move on team dynamics, strategies, and the broader regional MLBB scene is yet to be seen, further fueling the sense of suspense and anticipation that currently surrounds this high-profile transfer.

0
Philippines Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

inDrive Set to Revolutionize Ride-Hailing Landscape in Metro Manila

By BNN Correspondents

Key Volleyball Players Bid Farewell to PLDT High Speed Hitters

By Salman Khan

Manila to Experience Marginal Decline in Fuel Prices as New Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

La Libertad Police Sergeant Found Dead: A Blow to Local Security

By BNN Correspondents

Athletic Scholarships for 45 Total Football Club Players: An Investmen ...
@Education · 2 hours
Athletic Scholarships for 45 Total Football Club Players: An Investmen ...
heart comment 0
Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year’s Eve

By BNN Correspondents

Philippines Health Department Reports Spike in Firecracker Injuries Ahead of New Year's Eve
Quezon City Police Destroys Confiscated Illegal Firecrackers: A Commitment to Public Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Quezon City Police Destroys Confiscated Illegal Firecrackers: A Commitment to Public Safety
Manila Set for Fuel Price Reduction as New Year Approaches

By BNN Correspondents

Manila Set for Fuel Price Reduction as New Year Approaches
Filipino Basketball Star Rhenz Abando Sidelined After Severe Injury

By Salman Khan

Filipino Basketball Star Rhenz Abando Sidelined After Severe Injury
Latest Headlines
World News
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
51 seconds
Pioneering Study Unveils Critical Role of Mettl3 in T Cell Response
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
1 min
PM Modi's Ayodhya Visit: A Blend of Politics, Development, and Cultural Significance
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
4 mins
Basketball World Mourns the Passing of DePaul Legend Joey Meyer
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
4 mins
Colorado Secretary of State Commends Maine Counterpart for Stance on Trump's Decision
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
5 mins
Rajasthan's Political Landscape: Chief Minister's Visit to Governor Precedes Cabinet Expansion
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
8 mins
'Good Morning Britain' Broadcaster Susanna Reid Shares Health Scare That Prompted Lifestyle Change
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
9 mins
Poliovirus Detected in Four Pakistani Districts: Challenges in Eradication Efforts Highlighted
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
9 mins
Cambodian Ministry of Health Confirms 11 New Cases of Omicron JN.1 Variant
Brooklyn Nets' Lineup Shuffle Fails to Prevent Loss to Wizards
9 mins
Brooklyn Nets' Lineup Shuffle Fails to Prevent Loss to Wizards
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
29 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
1 hour
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
4 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app