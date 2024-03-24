MLB Veteran Choi Ji-man Starts 2024 Season with Mets' Minor League Amid Challenges

South Korean major league veteran Choi Ji-man is set to commence the 2024 season in the minor league with the New York Mets' Triple-A affiliate, the Syracuse Mets, after a challenging spring training. MLB.com confirmed that Mets officials had informed Choi of their decision not to include him in their Opening Day roster, marking a pivotal moment in the athlete's career.

From Major Leagues to Minor Challenges

Choi Ji-man's journey through the 2023 season involved stints with the Pittsburgh Pirates and the San Diego Padres, yet was marred by injuries limiting him to just 39 games. A batting average of .163, coupled with six homers and 13 RBIs, reflected the struggles that Choi faced throughout the year. In February 2024, Choi signed a one-year split contract with the Mets, positioning himself for a potential comeback. However, spring training presented further hurdles, with Choi achieving a batting line of .189/.318/.324 over 16 games, prompting the Mets to reassess his role within the team.

Strategic Shifts and Future Prospects

The Mets' acquisition of veteran designated hitter J.D. Martinez, who hit 33 home runs for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, was a significant factor in Choi's reassignment to the minor leagues. Despite this setback, Choi has opted to remain with the Mets organization, declining the opt-out clause in his contract. This decision underscores his commitment to overcoming current challenges and his readiness to seize future opportunities in New York, should they arise.

Choi Ji-man's Career and Determination

Throughout his MLB career, Choi Ji-man has demonstrated resilience and skill, boasting a .234/.338/.426 line with 67 home runs and 238 RBIs across 525 games. His journey reflects the highs and lows of professional sports, yet his decision to stay with the Mets, despite recent setbacks, highlights his unwavering determination to continue contributing at a high level. As Choi prepares for his tenure with the Syracuse Mets, both he and his supporters remain hopeful for a return to the major leagues.

As Choi Ji-man adjusts to life in the minor leagues, his story continues to inspire both fans and fellow athletes. His career, marked by both achievements and obstacles, serves as a testament to the unpredictable nature of professional sports. With the 2024 season underway, all eyes will be on Choi as he strives to make a compelling case for his return to the major league spotlight.