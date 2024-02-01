MLB Trio Sticks with Bally Sports Amid Reduced Fees and Amazon Deal

In the wake of considerable uncertainty, the Cleveland Guardians, Minnesota Twins, and Texas Rangers have decided to renew their contracts with Bally Sports for the forthcoming 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) season. Yet, these deals, under one-year contracts, are not set in stone, as the final agreements have not been officially ratified.

Financial Repercussions of the Renewed Contracts

The decision to extend the partnership arrives after a tense period where Diamond Sports Group, the parent company of Bally Sports, proposed to sever ties with the Guardians and Rangers unless they acquiesced to reduced fees. The reconfigured deals are anticipated to culminate in a 15% revenue reduction for both the Guardians and Rangers, translating to losses of roughly $8.25 million and $17 million respectively.

Twins' TV Deal and the Amazon Factor

The Minnesota Twins had already concluded their previous TV agreement by the end of the 2023 season, and the financial adjustments to their new contract have not been divulged. These developments transpire in the backdrop of a deal between Diamond and Amazon, in which Amazon will morph into the platform for Bally Sports' streaming services. This arrangement was inked after MLB dismissed Amazon's offer to supersede Bally for streaming league games.

Financial Figures and Bally Sports' Silence

Financial data from the previous year indicates that the Guardians earned $55 million, the Rangers $111 million, and the Twins $54 million from their TV contracts. Despite the significant developments and the potential implications for the teams involved, Bally Sports has refrained from commenting on the situation, leaving stakeholders to speculate on the final outcome of these negotiations.