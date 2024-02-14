MLB The Show 24 Makes History: Introduces Toni Stone and Negro League Legends

February 14, 2024 - Baseball video game fans, rejoice! MLB The Show 24 is set to release on March 19, and this time, it's making history by featuring Toni Stone, the first woman to play professional baseball in a major men's league, as a playable character in its Storylines: Negro Leagues Season 2 mode. The inclusion of Stone, alongside ten new Negro League legends, promises a richer and more diverse gaming experience.

A Groundbreaking Move

Toni Stone, known as 'The Trailblazer,' played for the Indianapolis Clowns and Kansas City Monarchs in the Negro American League from 1953 to 1954. She replaced Hank Aaron at second base for the Clowns, proving her skill and determination to carve a space for herself in the male-dominated sport. With her inclusion in MLB The Show 24, the game series takes a significant step towards recognizing and celebrating the contributions of women in baseball.

Expanding the Roster

MLB The Show 24 will introduce ten new legends from the Negro Leagues, with four of them available at launch. Alongside Toni Stone, players can look forward to controlling the talents of Hank Aaron, Josh Gibson, and Buck Leonard. Three more legends will join the roster in April, followed by another three at the end of May. This expansion not only adds depth to the game but also sheds light on the incredible stories of the Negro Leagues, which have often been overlooked in baseball's history.

Collector's Edition and Charitable Contributions

For those looking to own a special piece of memorabilia, MLB The Show 24 will offer a Collector's Edition, featuring a limited-edition hat and steelbook. A portion of the proceeds from the Collector's Edition will go to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, supporting the preservation and celebration of the Negro Leagues' history and legacy. Additionally, the game will be available on Xbox Game Pass and Nintendo Switch, making it accessible to a broader audience.

In conclusion, MLB The Show 24's decision to include Toni Stone and other Negro League legends in its Storylines Season 2 mode marks a turning point in the video game's narrative and its approach to representation. By highlighting these remarkable figures, the game pays homage to the diverse history of baseball and offers a more inclusive experience for its players. As the release date draws closer, fans eagerly anticipate stepping into the shoes of these baseball pioneers and becoming part of their enduring legacies.