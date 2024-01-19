MLB Teams Show Interest in Free Agent Pitcher Robert Stephenson Amid Strong 2023 Performance

Robert Stephenson, a right-handed free agent pitcher, is making waves in the Major League Baseball (MLB) as he draws interest from multiple teams. This interest arises after his commanding performance in the latter half of the 2023 season, where he positioned himself as one of the best relievers. Teams such as the Mets, Dodgers, and Phillies have reportedly shown interest, with the Dodgers having a previous connection. Other teams, including the Rangers, Yankees, Astros, Angels, Cubs, Red Sox, and Orioles, initially showed interest but have since steered their focus towards other bullpen options.

Stephenson's Stellar Performance

Stephenson's journey in the 2023 season was nothing short of impressive. Acquired by the Rays from the Pirates in early June, he achieved a 2.35 ERA over 42 appearances, showcasing impressive strikeout and walk rates. His prowess in the second half of the 2023 season saw him surpass notable pitchers like Félix Bautista, Aroldis Chapman, and Pete Fairbanks in the strikeout-to-walk ratio. This performance has undeniably raised his stock.

Predicted Contract and Career Overview

MLB Trade Rumors has forecasted a four-year, $36 million contract for Stephenson, a figure significantly less than the prediction for Josh Hader due to differences in their track records. Despite his inconsistent major league career, Stephenson, a former first-round pick, and top 100 prospect, has shown immense potential, especially after transitioning from a starter to a reliever.

Team Considerations

The Mets have focused on short-term and depth moves this offseason, with only one multi-year deal given out. Their spending, already well beyond the top tier, also has to take into account the competitive balance tax. On the other hand, the Phillies, who have had a relatively quiet winter, could do with a boost in their bullpen, which ranked seventh-best in the league in 2023. However, their current payroll is close to the second tier of the competitive balance tax, and crossing the third line could result in penalties. Therefore, they may tread carefully.