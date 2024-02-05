MLB Teams Eye Spring for Surge in Player Contract Extensions

In the world of Major League Baseball (MLB), the onset of spring typically heralds a rush of contract extensions. Over the past 15 years, a staggering 45% of such deals have been inked during February, March, and April. The Athletic's Extension Week has focused on potential extensions for players under team control, beginning with a spotlight on Shohei Ohtani and progressing to cover players nearing the end of their contracts, pitchers two to three years away from free agency, and hitters in similar situations. The week concluded with a focus on pre-arbitration players - a group that presents the most challenging evaluations due to a dearth of data and earnings baseline.

The Corbin Carroll Template

Arizona's recent extension with Corbin Carroll serves as an instructive example in this context. The analysis of potential extensions brings to the fore players like Andrés Giménez, whose career trajectory may follow a template similar to Jason Kipnis, with an average annual value (AAV) likely to be bumped to $12.5 million due to his younger age.

Jazz Chisholm and the Injury Clause

Jazz Chisholm, despite a truncated season, demonstrated elite play potential. A structured deal resembling Rougned Odor's, which factors in potential injuries, could be on the horizon for him. Additionally, Jonathan India's comparison to Kolten Wong and Jorge Polanco hints at a five-year base at $6 million per annum with club options. Similarly, Tyler Stephenson's offensive prowess could result in an extension similar to Allen Craig's, adjusted for inflation.

Late Bloomers and High Prospects

Adolis García, a late bloomer, might be a less likely extension candidate due to his age but could still secure a deal owing to his impressive stats. Nate Lowe's all-around play could justify a six-year, $64 million deal, factoring in a second free agent year. Andrew Vaughn might follow Anthony Rizzo's path with a deal buying out two free agent years. Pitchers like Alek Manoah and Shane McClanahan could land significant deals due to their Super Two status, which amplifies their earning potential. Bobby Witt Jr.'s high prospect pedigree suggests a seven-year, $112 million extension, while Adley Rutschman's exceptional rookie season could position him for a substantial long-term extension.

Complex Negotiations

The financial structures and potential outcomes of these extensions underline the complexity of MLB contract negotiations. Teams have to weigh a multitude of factors, including player age, performance, and injury history. These spring extensions are more than just contractual agreements; they're strategic moves designed to secure a team's future by locking in promising talent. As the MLB spring extension season unfolds, fans and teams alike will be eagerly watching how these negotiations play out.