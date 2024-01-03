MLB Takes Over Broadcasts as the Colorado Rockies Gear Up for An Ambitious Season

Following a significant shift in their broadcast arrangements, the Colorado Rockies are set to have their upcoming games produced and aired by Major League Baseball (MLB). This strategic development comes on the heels of AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain’s decision to cease the telecasting of Rockies games. The MLB’s intervention mirrors a similar situation where the organization stepped in to broadcast games for the Diamondbacks and Padres following the bankruptcy of the Diamond Sports Group.

MLB: The New Broadcasters on the Block

While the Rockies had initially aimed to secure a local cable outlet for the 2023 games, it seems increasingly probable that a more solid solution will be established for the 2024 season. As part of this solution, the MLB is set to negotiate deals with local cable distributors for several teams, ultimately selling advertising and returning the revenue to the teams.

Most of the current on-air talent, including renowned play-by-play announcer, Drew Goodman, is expected to make a return. However, pregame and postgame shows may be significantly reduced, reflecting a scaled-back approach.

The Financial Implications

The new broadcast deal may imply a financial setback for the Rockies. Last year, when MLB took over broadcasts for other teams, it guaranteed 80% of the original contract value. However, the precise figure for the Rockies in 2024 remains uncertain. This uncertainty could potentially influence the Rockies’ payroll, raising concerns about the club’s financial stability.

Looking at the Field

In other news, Rockies’ star Todd Helton is currently polling at 82.4% in Hall of Fame voting, suggesting a potential inauguration into Cooperstown. However, some voters have opted to drop him from their ballots, casting a shadow of doubt over his election.

As for the Rockies’ performance on the field, the team is expected to improve from last season’s 59 wins, with predictions for a 68-94 record. The team is not anticipated to reach a .500 season in 2023, and a 70- to 75-win season could be considered progress. The team’s closer’s role for the upcoming season is still up for grabs, with Tyler Kinley, Justin Lawrence, and potentially Daniel Bard—pending a bounce-back from a challenging 2023 season—in the running.