en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:16 pm EST
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize

Amid the Major League Baseball salary arbitration deadline, a rift has surfaced between the Detroit Tigers and their ace pitcher, Casey Mize, a former number one draft pick. The contention pivots around a marginal $25,000 difference in the proposed salaries. Mize’s camp has put forth a figure of $840,000, countering the Tigers’ offer of $815,000, a sum that surpasses the league’s minimum salary by a mere $75,000.

Historical Context of Salary Disputes

Traditionally, teams and players reach a mutually agreeable salary before the arbitration stage, thereby avoiding the potentially injurious process where teams are compelled to argue against a player’s worth in a direct confrontation. The Tigers have a well-documented history of playing hardball in such arbitration cases, raising pertinent questions about their strategy with Mize.

Casey Mize’s Performance Record

Mize was drafted from Auburn in 2018 and had an impressive full-time rotation season in 2021 with a 3.71 ERA over 30 starts. However, his performance narrative took a dip when he missed the entirety of 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, after making only two starts in 2022.

The Two Sides of the Argument

While Mize’s representatives might argue that his strong performance in 2021 warrants a higher salary, the Tigers could counter this claim, contending that his absence in 2023 devalues his salary proposition. Despite the current impasse, there’s an overarching expectation that the two sides may still reach an agreement without progressing to arbitration.

0
Baseball Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
12 mins ago
Alex Anthopoulos Secures Position with Atlanta Braves Until 2031
Atlanta Braves’ president of baseball operations, Alex Anthopoulos, has secured his position with the team until the 2031 season, courtesy of a newly signed extension. This move comes ahead of his existing contract’s termination, originally set to end post the 2024 season. The CEO of the Braves, Terry McGuirk, expressed his gratification with the symbiotic
Alex Anthopoulos Secures Position with Atlanta Braves Until 2031
Mike Shildt: From Foul Balls to Manager of the San Diego Padres
5 hours ago
Mike Shildt: From Foul Balls to Manager of the San Diego Padres
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
5 hours ago
Mike Shildt: The Unorthodox Journey of San Diego Padres' New Manager
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
29 mins ago
MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
2 hours ago
Steve Garvey: From Baseball Star to Political Arena
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
2 hours ago
Adrian Beltré on Verge of Historic First-Try Induction into Baseball Hall of Fame
Latest Headlines
World News
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
2 mins
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
2 mins
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
2 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
2 mins
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
3 mins
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
4 mins
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
5 mins
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
5 mins
Survey Reveals High Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders Among Bus Drivers
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
6 mins
President Tinubu Suspends National Social Investment Programme
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app