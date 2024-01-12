MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize

Amid the Major League Baseball salary arbitration deadline, a rift has surfaced between the Detroit Tigers and their ace pitcher, Casey Mize, a former number one draft pick. The contention pivots around a marginal $25,000 difference in the proposed salaries. Mize’s camp has put forth a figure of $840,000, countering the Tigers’ offer of $815,000, a sum that surpasses the league’s minimum salary by a mere $75,000.

Historical Context of Salary Disputes

Traditionally, teams and players reach a mutually agreeable salary before the arbitration stage, thereby avoiding the potentially injurious process where teams are compelled to argue against a player’s worth in a direct confrontation. The Tigers have a well-documented history of playing hardball in such arbitration cases, raising pertinent questions about their strategy with Mize.

Casey Mize’s Performance Record

Mize was drafted from Auburn in 2018 and had an impressive full-time rotation season in 2021 with a 3.71 ERA over 30 starts. However, his performance narrative took a dip when he missed the entirety of 2023 due to Tommy John surgery, after making only two starts in 2022.

The Two Sides of the Argument

While Mize’s representatives might argue that his strong performance in 2021 warrants a higher salary, the Tigers could counter this claim, contending that his absence in 2023 devalues his salary proposition. Despite the current impasse, there’s an overarching expectation that the two sides may still reach an agreement without progressing to arbitration.