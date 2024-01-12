en English
Baseball

MLB Pitcher Marcus Stroman Joins New York Yankees in Two-Year Deal

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:48 am EST
With a career brimming with accolades and a reputation as a formidable force on the pitcher’s mound, Marcus Stroman has inked a two-year contract with the New York Yankees. This deal, reportedly worth $37 million, also harbors the potential for an extension into a third year. As the Yankees fortify their starting rotation, this acquisition marks a strategic move in their quest for dominance in Major League Baseball (MLB).

Stroman’s Stellar Career and Financial Journey

Stroman, a right-handed pitcher, debuted in the MLB with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2014. Since then, he has been a force to reckon with, amassing career earnings of approximately $90.463 million. This amount includes his $50 million two-season stint with the Chicago Cubs.

His new contract with the Yankees is set to further bolster his estimated net worth of $7 million. However, Stroman’s worth extends beyond the monetary realm. His career record boasts two All-Star selections, a Gold Glove Award, and the title of World Baseball Classic MVP in 2017.

Strengthening the Yankees’ Rotation

By signing Stroman, the Yankees are adding a much-needed asset to their starting rotation. Stroman, a 32-year-old Long Island native, made the National League team in 2023 after posting a 2.96 ERA in the first half of the season with the Chicago Cubs.

Joining reigning American League Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole, Stroman will be a steadfast presence in the Yankees’ rotation. This lineup also includes Carlos Rodón, Nestor Cortes, and Clarke Schmidt. Despite a slight struggle in the second half of the 2023 season, Stroman’s overall performance and experience will undoubtedly provide a significant boost to the Yankees’ pitching capabilities.

A Glimpse into Stroman’s Luxurious Lifestyle

In addition to his professional success, Stroman leads a lavish lifestyle as evidenced by his Mediterranean-style mansion in Malibu. Valued at $8 million, the property sprawls across 1.5 acres in a gated community, offering breathtaking ocean views.

The main house, spanning 5,100 square feet, houses 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms. The estate also includes a detached guesthouse and provides access to the exclusive La Costa Beach and Tennis Club. As Stroman steps into the next phase of his career with the Yankees, his journey remains a testament to the sheer power of talent, ambition, and hard work.

Baseball Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

