MLB Offseason: Relief Pitcher Market and the Unpredictable Future of Josh Hader

In a surprising turn of events, the Major League Baseball offseason has witnessed a glacial pace in the relief pitcher market. The hesitation is primarily due to teams' reluctance to commit to long-term contracts with relievers, given the unpredictable year-to-year performance. The spotlight is glaringly on Josh Hader, the market's top relief pitcher, who is ambitiously seeking a nine-figure contract.

Advertisment

Teams Balking at Hader's Demands

Despite his exceptional performance, Hader's demands have not been met as big market franchises are skeptical about investing heavily in him. The industry is gradually tilting towards a 'closer by committee' strategy, which involves multiple high-leverage relievers instead of a single closer, thereby diminishing the value of specialized players like Hader.

Relief Pitchers in Limbo

Advertisment

Other free-agent relievers such as Aroldis Chapman, Robert Stephenson, Hector Neris, David Robertson, Ryan Braiser, and Jakob Junis are also in a holding pattern as the market keenly awaits Hader's decision. However, Jordan Hicks, formerly with the St. Louis Cardinals, has inked a four-year, $44 million contract with the San Francisco Giants, who plan to experiment with him as a starter.

Hicks - A Potential Game Changer?

If Hicks excels in his new role, it could be a steal considering the scarcity of competent starters. The New York Yankees, who have their sights set on bolstering their bullpen, have been linked with Hader and are exploring other reliever options. Hicks' delay in emerging as a standout pitcher can be traced back to injuries and inconsistent performances, but the Giants are optimistic about his future.

Hader's Record-Setting Deal with the Astros

In a recent development, Josh Hader has signed a record-shattering five-year, $95 million deal with the Houston Astros, joining their bullpen as a high-impact closer. The contract includes a full no-trade clause and eclipses the worth of Edwin Díaz's contract. Hader's remarkable 2023 season, with a 1.28 ERA, 85 strikeouts, and 32 hits allowed in 56.1 innings, cemented his spot in the NL All-Star squad for the third year running. The Astros are banking on Hader to bring his dominance into their bullpen as they set their sights on another World Series title.