MLB Network To Broadcast Live Softball Game For The First Time

In an unprecedented move, the MLB Network is set to broadcast a live softball game for the first time in its 15-year-long history. This historic event will feature Notre Dame's softball team squaring off against Utah at 1 p.m. EST on February 10 during the NFCA Leadoff Classic in Clearwater, Florida.

MLB Network's Inaugural Live Broadcast

Previously, the MLB Network has aired a softball game between UCLA and Oklahoma, albeit on tape delay. This forthcoming live spectacle against Utah is not just a game, but a pivotal moment in the history of the network and the sport itself, ushering in a new era of increased visibility for college softball.

Season Opener and Beyond

Utah is one of the five teams Notre Dame will be facing at the season-opening event. Adding to the excitement, Notre Dame's softball team will also participate in three other invitationals to kick-start the season. Their first home game at Melissa Cook Stadium is scheduled for March 19 against Michigan State.

Notre Dame's Softball Legacy

Notre Dame enters the season riding high on a wave of success. With a commendable 30-19-1 season last year, Notre Dame has secured a spot in their 24th consecutive NCAA Tournament. The team's solid track record is a testament to the players' dedication, skill, and relentless pursuit of excellence in the game of softball.