MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette

In the world of Major League Baseball (MLB), few players command the attention and respect that Bo Bichette, the shortstop for the Toronto Blue Jays, does. His 2023 season was nothing short of impressive, with a batting average of .306, 20 home runs, and 73 RBIs in 135 games. This performance earned him his second appearance in the All-Star game, further consolidating his standing as one of the top offensive shortstops in the league.

Consistent Performer with High Potential

Over his five-year career, Bichette’s batting averages have consistently remained high, with .290 being his lowest. His prowess at the plate is undeniable, but it’s the potential for growth that has analysts and fans excited. Keegan Matheson of MLB.com predicts an even more successful 2024 season for Bichette, projecting him to achieve 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases. This feat would place him among the elite players in the American League.

Improving Defensive Skills

But it’s not just Bichette’s offensive capabilities that have caught the eye. His defensive skills have shown noticeable improvement. Rushed throws have been reduced, and his timing in the infield has improved, indicating a maturing player who is refining his skill set on all fronts.

Contractual Uncertainties and Team Prospects

As Bichette approaches the final year of his three-year, $33.6 million contract with the Blue Jays, there has been speculation about a potential trade before the contract’s end. His significance to the team and his role as a core player, however, make any trade a potential upset for fans and could disrupt team dynamics. The Blue Jays are anticipated to contend for a postseason spot again, with Bichette and star player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leading the charge. Guerrero Jr., who saw a dip in form following his exceptional 2021 season, is expected to bounce back and return to peak performance in 2024, further enhancing the Blue Jays’ prospects for a successful season.