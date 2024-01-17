MLB All-Star Game: Wrigley Field's Security Concerns and the Path Forward

In a significant revelation, Wrigley Field, the historic home of the Chicago Cubs, finds itself in a predicament that has kept it from hosting an MLB All-Star Game since 1990. The iconic venue now finds itself in the company of Oakland Coliseum, which last hosted the Midsummer Classic in 1987, creating a longer wait for the privilege of repeat hosting duties. Interestingly, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg and Globe Life Field in Arlington are two stadiums that have not yet had the opportunity to host an All-Star Game. The latter, however, is scheduled to host the anticipated summer event shortly.

Security Concerns at Wrigley Field

The primary obstacle that stands between Wrigley Field and the All-Star Game is security. The active streets surrounding the area present potential risks associated with vehicular terrorism, as a result of which the stadium is ranked lower in the league's security assessment. Crane Kenney, the Cubs' Head of Business Operations, confirmed the league's concern about the close proximity of streets and buildings to the stadium, which increases its vulnerability.

Proposed Security Enhancements

In a bid to assuage these concerns, city officials and the Cubs are exploring the idea of implementing bollards, robust posts designed to prevent dangerous traffic. The installation of these structures around Wrigley Field could significantly enhance security levels, enabling the ballpark and nearby businesses to function safely during high-profile events. This move could potentially pave the way for Wrigley Field to host an All-Star Game in the future.

Looking Ahead: The 2027 Opportunity

With the 2025 and 2026 All-Star Games already scheduled for Truist Park in Atlanta and Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia respectively, the next available opportunity for Wrigley Field to host the All-Star Game would be in 2027. The Chicago community and baseball fans nationwide eagerly anticipate further developments on this front, as the prospect of an All-Star Game at Wrigley Field sparks both excitement and anticipation.

The need for stringent security enhancements at Wrigley Field underscores the high safety standards set by the MLB for hosting significant events. Not only does this impact the Cubs' prospects of securing future All-Star Games, but it also has implications for the associated economic benefits for the city.