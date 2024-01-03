MLB Aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber Unlikely to Be Traded Amidst Offseason Discussions

In an unpredictable turn of events, Major League Baseball (MLB) aces Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber have become the subjects of offseason trade discussions. Despite the increasing interest from several teams, the prospect of their trade has been significantly diminished due to two main factors.

Free Agency Market and Imminent Free Agency

The free agency market is currently brimming with frontline starting pitchers, easing the urgency for teams to trade for Burnes and Bieber. Additionally, both pitchers are slated to become free agents post the 2024 season. This impending free agency coupled with the ambitious plans of their current teams, the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians respectively, to contend for division titles, has led to a reduced inclination to trade these valuable assets for potential short-term gains.

Value Dampened by Competitive Aspirations

As per MLB insider, Jeff Passan, the value of both pitchers is being dampened by their impending free agency and the competitive aspirations of their teams. The Milwaukee Brewers and the Cleveland Guardians hold Burnes and Bieber in high esteem and would demand a significant return in any potential trade deal. These factors are creating a complex negotiation environment, further dampening the chances of a trade.

Likely Retention Despite Unpredictable Nature

As the 2024 season nears, it appears more probable that both pitchers will remain with their current teams. However, the unpredictable nature of the league always leaves room for potential surprises. Despite the trade discussions, the Brewers and the Guardians understand the value of these aces and their pivotal role in the teams’ pursuit of division titles.